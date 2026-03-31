Let’s be honest: Is there anything more fun than challenging your friends with an unhinged dare? Sure, diving deep with some wild questions is always a great time (especially if the questions are a little spicy, IYKWIM), but we all know the best part of Truth or Dare (or Do or Drink) is the dares. So, if you’re looking for some dirty dares to ask your friends to keep in your back pocket for next game night, you’ve come to the right place.

Of course, there is something to keep in mind when you’re doing a dirty dare: consent! At the end of the day, these dares are all a part of a game — so if someone expresses discomfort, or if they simply just don’t want to do the dare, that’s OK! Additionally, dares (especially dirty ones) should also be considerate of others: For example, you don’t want to dare your friend to send a spicy photo to another person out of the blue, or do anything unexpected (and sexual) without another person’s knowledge and consent. Boundaries!

Still, these dares are spicy AF, and perfect for friends looking to up the ante during a game of Truth or Dare, or Do or Drink (if you’re 21+, of course). So, whether you’re playing with your group of longtime besties or breaking the ice with a new friend group, these dares are sure to heat things up and make your night unforgettable.

Ready to play? Here are 25 spicy dares for friends.

25 Spicy Dares for Friends:

Make your best orgasm noise. Whisper your best dirty pickup line in my ear. Do your most seductive walk across the room. Call a phone sex hotline and stay on for at least 30 seconds. Let one person control your dating app messages for the entire night. Make intense eye contact with one friend while slowly sipping a drink. Demonstrate your favorite sexual position. Feed me a snack without breaking eye contact. Flirt with one friend for a minute straight without laughing. Do your best Magic Mike impression. Slide into your celebrity crush’s DMs — but choose a friend to write the message. Post a slightly spicy Instagram Story — whatever you’re most comfortable doing. Text your favorite ex and ask what they’re doing tonight. Share, charades-style, the wildest place you’ve had sex. Trade a piece of clothing with another player. Pretend to flirt with an inanimate object. Act out how you would seduce your celebrity crush. Text your crush a purple devil emoji with absolutely zero context, or follow-up. Act out your favorite kink, and have your friends guess what it is — charades-style. Reveal the last thirst edit that you saved. (No judgement, bestie.) Let someone type a dirty message for you to send to your crush — but only send it if you’re comfortable. Do your sexiest dance move, with zero music. Let the friend group craft a dirty text to send to a dating app match — but you can approve before sending. Send a “thinking about you…” text to a crush with no follow-up. Do your best flirty laugh, and commit to it fully.

Have fun and go wild — but, not too wild…