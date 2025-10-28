The Ultimate List Of Dirty 21 Questions Ideas To Text Your Crush

Looking to get deeper (*wink*) with that person you’ve got your eye on? There’s a foolproof way to do it, and you’ve probably tried it before. ICYMI, “21 Questions” is the way to feel out your crush — so, why not take that energy and take it a step further into spicier territory with some dirty 21 Questions ideas to text your crush?

If you’ve never played 21 Questions before, don’t worry — it’s easy. Basically, you and the other person come up with 21 questions you’d like them to answer, then simply take turns answering them. You can also switch things up by having one person answer several questions in a row (or all 21 questions) before reversing roles and having the other person answer questions. The goal is, besides a successful interrogation, to get to know the person you’re playing with better. It’s a great game to play over text — especially if you want to keep the conversation flowing. And while it can be a wholesome way to get to know a person, that’s not exactly why you’re here, right?

But before you get into the spice, it’s absolutely essential to make sure whoever you’re texting is 100% down and consenting to play. IMO, the best time to whip out a “Wanna play a game of 21 Questions? 😉” is when you’re already engaging in some through-the-screen heat. (An unsolicited spicy text is like, a degree of separation away from that unwanted d*ck pic — IYKYK.)

These dirty 21 Questions ideas are perfect to play when you and your crush want to spice up your late-night texting game: They’re cheeky, flirty, and might just result in an invitation to go over to their place to… talk, IYKWIM.

40 Dirty 21 Questions ideas to text:

Have you ever had a one-night stand? Have you ever had a dirty dream about me? Where’s your favorite spot to be kissed? Do you like teasing or being teased? Have you ever thought about me naked? Who was your last wet dream about? Have you ever sent a nude? What’s your biggest kink? Do you prefer giving or receiving? Have you ever had sex in public? What’s your favorite sex position? Have you ever been tied up? What sex position would you want to try with me? Do you like being dominated or doing the dominating? Who would you want to be our third? What was the title of the last smut you read? How do you feel about foreplay? Have you ever had a crush on someone you shouldn’t have? Do you like it when someone says your name in bed? Do you prefer having sex in the morning or late at night? What’s your biggest sexual fantasy? Have you ever fantasized about a friend? Do you like it rough or gentle? Where’s the wildest place you’ve ever had sex? Are you touching yourself right now? Have you ever sexted? Have you ever done something naughty on a dare? Where’s the craziest place you’ve had a makeout sesh? Have you ever been caught in the act? Have you ever had a naughty thought at work or school? Do you like being watched or doing the watching? What’s your favorite song to have sex to? Do you own lingerie? Have you ever had sex with your roommate in the room? What’s one sexual fantasy you’ve already fulfilled? Would you ever have a threesome? Have you ever played Seven Minutes In Heaven? Do you have a favorite sex toy? What’s the freakiest thing you’ve done in bed? What would you do if I came over right now?

Good luck, you little freak, you!