Does Your Hair Change When You’re In Love? TikTok Thinks So

ICYMI, TikTok is currently going crazy over the “Curly Hair In-Love” Theory — a trend that aims to explain how our appearances change when we’re in love. The discussion has been going on for a while, but recently sparked back up again after Anyone But You costars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were seen together shortly after Sweeney’s break-up with ex-fiance Jonathan Davino.

The recent viral photos showed Sweeney smiling at Powell, and her hair, which is usually in a Hollywood-style bouncy blowout, flowed down her shoulders in all-natural waves. Her appearance alongside the words “Hair Theory” went viral on TikTok, with thousands of comments saying things like “this proves everything” and gushing about the two actors’ rumoured relationship.

Although there’s been no confirmation from either side about whether there’s something going on between them, it seems the internet is dead set. So, what exactly is this “hair theory,” and why are people using it as solid evidence for a Sweeney x Powell relationship? Let’s unpack it.

The hair theory argues that your hair is essentially a reflection of your inner state in a relationship: as you fall deeper in love and become more comfortable with your partner, your walls come down and you start showing your true, authentic self more. As this is happening, your hair mirrors the process by going from very fine-tuned, straight and styled, to wilder, natural curls and waves.

The most common blueprint of the theory is Andie Anderson from one of the most iconic early 2000s romcoms: How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Andie, played by Kate Hudson, can be seen with pin-straight hair at the beginning of the movie, but as the story progresses and she falls deeper in love with Benjamin Barry (played by Matthew McConaughey), her hair becomes curlier and messier. Hudson also confirmed on TikTok a while back that these styling choices were entirely intentional. But is the hair theory simply a clever movie detail, or does it actually hold some truth IRL?

The internet has mixed opinions. While some people think the hair theory is 100% real, others are skeptical, saying there’s no way to tell since hair varies greatly from person to person. Personally, I think the theory has some truth to it — you do generally tend to look a little different when you’re in love — but whether that means you’re glowing or your hair becomes wavier is something I think is unique to each person individually. If anything, the theory is proof that, if you feel comfortable around someone, then you’ll feel more confident rocking your natural features — and in some cases, that means your curly (or wavy) hair.

So, what do you think? Are Sydney Sweeney’s curls just a relaxed look, or a sign of something more? We’ll see.