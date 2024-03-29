‘Cowboy Carter’-Core Outfits Are Popping Off On TikTok & I’m Obsessed

Beyoncé has done the impossible: she’s made me like country music. Queen Bey has repeatedly left us all gagged with the cowboy-inspired outfits she’s worn throughout 2024 so far. With Bey’s eighth studio album Cowboy Carter officially out (I stayed up late listening to it for three hours), I won’t judge if you want to partake in the rising popularity of the cowboy aesthetic, especially on TikTok. It’s time to saddle up with these Cowboy Carter-inspired outfits, y’all!

An Instagram account that analyzes current fashion trends, @databutmakeitfashion, posted a chart in February showing that the average popularity of cowboy hats increased by about 20% after Bey posted pics of herself in western wear to promote her album. (Icon behavior.) The account also posted that although the amount of denim has decreased by 40% in runway collections, the popularity of “denim on denim” outfits has increased by 8% from January to late February. In Yoncé’s new song “LEVII’S JEANS,” she sings “denim on denim on denim on denim.” I couldn’t have said so better myself. Beyoncé and the data have spoken! If you want to shake up your wardrobe with some Cowboy Carter inspo, TikTok has your back.

As I continue online shopping for some cowboy boots, I’ll be playing “TYRANT” on repeat. And “II MOST WANTED.” And “BODYGUARD.” And “JOLENE.” Let’s just say I’ll be re-listening to the entire album for the next month.