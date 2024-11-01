How Chappell Roan’s Boundary Setting Is Changing How We View Celebrity Mental Health

In early fall, Chappell Roan canceled two performances in New York and Washington, D.C., citing a need to prioritize her mental health. Her decision went beyond simple self-care — it was a sobering reminder of the relentless pressure and scrutiny that comes with being a public figure in an era of hyperconnectivity. As online critics were attacking Roan’s political stance — voting for Kamala Harris without fully endorsing her — and her firm boundaries on celebrity stalking, it became clear her exhaustion was not merely physical. In an industry that often glorifies resilience at any cost, Roan’s vulnerability speaks to a deeper issue: the emotional toll of living in constant public view, where every action is dissected and judged.

This phenomenon isn’t unique to Roan, though. More and more artists are speaking out about the relentless pressure they face from both critics and supporters. Female artists, in particular, are forced to navigate a toxic online ecosystem where fame is synonymous with expectations of constant access, perfection, and unwavering political alignment. And if they step out of line or express opinions that challenge their fanbase, they’re immediately faced with an onslaught of vitriol.

At the heart of this issue is the rise of “stanning” culture, which has transformed admiration into a form of entitlement. Fans now feel empowered to police every move and statement — or lack thereof — from their favorite artists. Social media amplifies this dynamic, where even minor slights can escalate into full-blown digital hostility. This phenomenon is not only toxic for an artist’s mental health but also burdens them with the weight of public opinion on matters far beyond their craft.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound – chappell roan

Navigating the double standard between the artist and the idol

Artists, especially women, are caught between two extremes: expected to uphold certain ideals, while facing a barrage of criticism when they don’t. This emotional toll is something rising indie-folk artist Jobie knows all too well. As her following has grown, so too has the pressure to meet her fans’ expectations. “I take feedback with a grain of salt because I’m the artist and I have the artistic vision,” she tells Her Campus. “Even though I say that I don’t prioritize what other people say, it does subconsciously get to me. I used to talk with people a lot more [online], follow people back, and reply to every comment, but lately, I’ve just been kind of burnt out.”

The expectation of perfection, especially on social media, can be overwhelming. “Getting…hate comments really threw me for a loop, because I had never experienced that before up until very recently,” Jobie reflects. “I think that the best thing that an artist can do for themselves is set their own personal boundaries. I have mental health struggles, and this has always been a challenge for me.”

The unrelenting demand for content and engagement can lead to creative burnout, where the joy of creation is overshadowed by a sense of obligation. “When you are putting yourself out there, that’s not really you,” explains Jobie. “It’s an idea, rather than a real person. I think that’s why people burn out when they get super famous because they have their real persona and the ‘idol’ that people are worshiping.”

With the rise of social media and streaming platforms, artists feel the pressure to produce content constantly just to stay relevant. “I’ve gotten a bunch of hate comments before from random trolls, and it’s really changed how I think about myself,” says Jobie. “When you’re putting your body and your face out there or your really vulnerable material, it’s just really hard. I don’t think a lot of people have the stomach for it — I don’t, but I think I’m trying to develop it.”

The misconceptions of intimacy in celebrity culture

Similarly, former Danish singer and current psychotherapist Sisse Marie emphasizes the emotional labor involved in managing fame. “Because fans identify so much with the music, art, or public persona of the celebrity, they feel like they really know them, but truly, they don’t,” she says. “They project certain characteristics onto the celebrity, and this creates unrealistic standards that person is then held to. I remember when my song reached no. 1 in the Danish charts. While I was delighted, I was also overwhelmed.”

Being constantly accessible online leaves artists with little personal space. Social media platforms arguably facilitate scrutiny of every aspect of their lives, blurring the lines between personal and professional identities. Marie notes, “There can be an expectation that people can have access to you at all times, or in all aspects of your life. While people themselves can be mindful of how they engage on social media, I do also feel it’s unfair to place all the responsibility on the individual.”

Establishing boundaries, though challenging in everyday life, becomes imperative when interacting with tens of thousands of fans. “Sometimes we forget that famous people are actually just people and have bad days just like the rest of us,” says Marie. “Fans may feel entitled to a person’s time, energy, or attention, but in truth, we only have so much to give.”

Breaking the silence on social media’s impact on celebrity mental health

It’s easy to forget that public figures like Chappell Roan are not just performers, but real people who experience the full range of human emotions. Clinical psychologist Zita Chriszto explains that the pressures faced by artists today go far beyond the stage. “The constant online accessibility traps artists, especially women, in a place where they can’t breathe without being watched,” she says. “Every move is picked apart, which [can] bring anxiety and depression.”

“Social media has turned everything into an open book,” Chriszto says. “Fans think they’re part of the artist’s life, but it’s not real. People don’t understand the difference between ‘camp’ and just crossing a line.” Celebrities are expected to maintain an idealized public image, and this pressure to be “always on” creates chronic stress and a heightened fear of judgment or cancellation over the smallest misstep.

Figures like Chappell Roan, who are pushing back against this relentless pressure, are sending a message: the industry with its fans must evolve. These public breaks and demands for respect are not just about personal survival — they’re about redefining what it means to be a public figure in 2024 and beyond.

While there may not be a single solution to tackle toxic fandom, conversations around celebrity mental health are a crucial first step. “Everyone deserves respect, compassion, and empathy, whether they’re an award-winning artist or an average Joe,” Marie says. “There’s this idea that an artist owes their life to their fans, but it’s not like that. Fans, the media, and the industry all need to realize that there’s more to a person than what you see on a screen.”