6 Questions You Might Have About The Abortion Pill, Answered

The 2024 Presidential Election results are being felt across the U.S. and even around the world — especially for women. Though we are still a few weeks out from the onset of the term, a second Trump presidency has already caused growing concern surrounding the future of women’s reproductive rights — including access to abortion.

The Dobbs decision to overturn Roe V. Wade back in 2022 has made for… let’s just say, a fiery couple of years. The mixed reactions have caused many women across the states to turn to medication abortion: also known as the abortion pill.

Generally a two-pill regimen, the abortion pill is known as a self-managed abortion that users can take at a health clinic or from the comfort of their own homes. Because efforts to target and/or limit abortion access are increasingly likely under Trump’s presidency, medication abortion is very likely to be one of the first targeted.

For now, access to abortion treatments largely depends on the state and the laws within it. However, those seeking medication abortion, regardless of their state and its laws, can stockpile them for future use. Of course, these services come with a set of restrictions — so, here’s everything you need to know about purchasing medication abortion.

Where can I get the abortion pill?

It’s important to note first that Trump has promised to veto any federal abortion ban. But, this doesn’t mean he can’t and won’t reduce its access. As of now, there are no laws set in place against traveling to different states to access abortion. So, regardless of whether you live in a red state or not, you are currently able to travel to blue states to access physical treatment and, on top of that, medication abortion.

You can access medication abortion through doctors, nurses, health clinics, family planning clinics, abortion clinics, and even private doctors and gynelocates. Though some may require proof of pregnancy, such as a urine test or ultrasound, not all do. You can always call the clinic you plan on visiting for more information about how to get them and whether or not you’ll need proof of pregnancy — especially if you’re traveling from far away.

Can you buy the abortion pill online?

Like most products worldwide, medication abortion can now be purchased online and delivered directly to your mailbox. Though it may come with some risks (depending on the state you live in), there are quite a few telemedicine abortion organizations (AKA the abortion pill’s online shopping sites) that you can purchase from.

In 2021, the FDA made telemedicine abortion legal. But, just like any online shopping site, it’s important you fact-check before providing the site with any of your personal information or money. The current most well-known telemedicine abortion for abortion include Plan C, National Women’s Health Network (NWHN), and AidAccess. Again, you can always call for more information on the organization and its services.

AidAccess, however, delivers to all fifty states, and you can order medication abortion through their Advanced Provision service. The service, in other words, allows patients to order the medication for future use without proof of pregnancy. The only difference between ordering the medication for pregnancy and ordering it through Advanced Provision is that response time will take a bit longer (usually a few days). General inquiries for present-use take 1-5 days to arrive, inquiries for Advanced Provision might also take a few extra days.

What’s the shelf-life of the abortion pill?

The two medications used in medication abortion are mifepristone and misoprostol, both which essentially cause a miscarriage. While mifepristone usually lasts on the shelf for about five years, misoprostol only lasts for about two.

Because buying medication abortion comes with both medications (misoprostol and mifepristone), either through health clinics or online, it’s best to treat the medication as a two-year shelf life, rather than five. It is also not recommended to take just one of either medication. Like most medications, always follow the instructions that come with it.

how much does the abortion pill cost?

Price ranges vary when it comes to medication abortion depending on where you get it, the services you use, and the insurance you have. Without insurance, the medication can cost up to $800 according to Planned Parenthood, though they usually charge around $500. AidAccess, on the other hand, charges an extra $150 for its delivery service on top of the cost of the medication itself.

Considering all of these factors, you can expect to pay quite a bit of money regardless of where and how you obtain the medication. Although, depending on your insurance, you may be able to purchase the medication for free or at a low cost. It’s important to do your own research, decide where and how you want to obtain the medication, and call for more information before you proceed.

Can I buy mifepristone in bulk?

No, you cannot buy mifepristone in bulk. Not only because it’s expensive, but because it — simply put — isn’t legal for the average, everyday person who isn’t running or stocking a pharmacy. (Plus, it’s not sustainable in the slightest.)

What are the side effects?

Like all medications comes a list of side effects that you should know about before taking the medication. Because medication abortion causes a miscarriage, your symptoms will mimic those of a natural miscarriage.

Mifepristone is the first step in the medication process that effectively stops the pregnancy from growing. Mifepristone generally doesn’t come with any side effects. Misoprostol, on the other hand, causes your uterus to contract, bleed, and empty the contents within, effectively ending the pregnancy with about a 98% success rate in the first trimester. This, however, causes side effects not limited to but include abdominal pain, chills, hyperthermia, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, menstrual irregularity, and, of course, lots of bleeding. Be sure to educate yourself on the side effects before taking the medication.

No matter where, how, and if you choose to go down the path of medication abortion, know that in this time of uncertainty, fear, and panic, caring experts are still providing safe abortion and non-judgmental support throughout the process. Remember that nothing has been set in stone or become a routine, and you still have options, no matter the state you live in. Make sure to seek extra support if you need it, and always choose wisely and safely.