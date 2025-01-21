These Black-Owned Wellness Brands Put Self-Care First

January means taking stock of your habits and setting goals for the year. Hopefully, you never forget that taking care of yourself — mentally and physically — is critical to achieving whatever goals you’ve set for yourself. From returning to classes to thinking about summer plans, there are plenty of reasons you might begin to feel an anxiety spike in January, but that’s no reason to not pause and reset your body and mind. If you’re looking for new tools to help you relax and rejuvenate this year, you can also consider supporting some Black-owned wellness brands to do so. (Black History Month is on the horizon, y’all!)
From physical rituals to grounding scents to meditation practices, there are a variety of ways to take care of yourself, and a variety of resources to help you on your way. I’ve compiled a list of five unique, Black-owned wellness brands and businesses dedicated to helping you in your self-care journey from all angles.
These businesses are dedicated to uplifting you in whatever way you need, and they handle health naturally (with the science to back it up). In 2025, make it yourself a priority by establishing your personal wellness plan early on. With the new energy a rejuvenated you has, there’s no limit to what you can achieve!
- Homebody
If you have access to a bathtub, use it! Taking the time to take a bath instead of rushing through a shower can be a great way to reset physically and mentally. Homebody is focused on creating plant-based bath materials to support holistic wellness—soothing not just your body, but also your mind. Their website allows you to easily search by concern, ingredient, or aroma to find something new to add to your bath ritual. Plus, according to Essence, “the brand has become the first Black-owned wellness company to be on the shelves at Ulta Beauty stores,” so if you want to browse in person, you know where to go!
- Oui the People
Clear skin means a clear mind, and a regular skincare ritual can be a great way to make wellness a regular practice. Oui The People is a Black-owned skincare brand dedicated to reimagining body care. From body washes and oils to shaving materials, Oui The People aims to keep your skin healthy and clear and has unique products to help with specific skincare issues. Their products are available online and in Sephoras across the country, so check them out!
- The Honey Pot
You may recognize this brand due to its 2020 partnership with Target, but if you don’t, here’s the rundown: The Honey Pot is dedicated to improving the quality and safety of menstruation products. Along with their selection of menstrual products, body cleansers, and intimate care products, The Honey Pot website also features a section called the “Journal” with articles to help educate you on a variety of wellness issues, from individual sexual health to institutional health concerns.
- The Underbelly
If you’re on the hunt for new wellness practices from a Black-owned business, look no further than The Underbelly, an online subscription platform that provides yoga and meditation classes. Available in a browser or via an app, The Underbelly creators are dedicated to creating a safe online environment that is proudly “fat, Black, queer owned and operated.” With a monthly or yearly subscription (after a 7-day trial), users get access to a library of hundreds of yoga and meditation classes, with the ability to create a monthly schedule for themselves to structure self-care time.
- The Storyteller App
Another way to take care of your mental health is with The Storyteller App, founded by artist Morgan Harper Nichols. Featuring daily affirmations and journaling prompts, this app is a great way to focus on your mental wellness in a simple, day-to-day practice. There’s a 7-day free trial, and most features do require a subscription ($5 a month), but the daily affirmations don’t, so if you just need that regular reassurance, you can get it for free!
Make sure to take care of yourself this year and beyond — whether using products from these brands, or searching for your own.