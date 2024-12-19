35 Affirmations If You’re Feeling Anxious About Your New Year’s Resolutions

With just a few weeks until the New Year, creating New Year’s resolutions is something that many look forward to. Whether it be completely altering your lifestyle or making a small, simple change, like choosing to volunteer within your community, New Year’s resolutions can be a point of motivation. But for others, the New Year can bring on more anxiety rather than inspiration. While change is often a scary thing, moving into the new year using positive affirmations can help ease some of the anxiety some of you might be feeling.

Repeating affirmations can aid in shifting your negative mindset into a positive one, instilling confidence where there was once uncertainty. You can either repeat them aloud or quietly to yourself as a way to reduce stress, but either way, affirmations allow you to cultivate the perseverance needed to combat difficult times.

Of course, if you’re new to affirmations, it can be a little tough figuring out what to say, but there’s no need to fret. I’ve got a list of various positive affirmations that can help you get started. From there, you can eventually work your way through creating your own goals, and soon enough, your New Year’s resolution anxiety will be all healed up.

35 Affirmations for New Year’s resolution anxiety:

I am enough. I deserve to be happy. I am not my anxiety. I can let go of the past and embrace the future. My anxiety is only temporary. All of my hard work will pay off. I will dispose of the negative thoughts and feelings that do not serve me. I am deserving of peace. I know my own worth. I can handle anything that comes my way. Change is an opportunity for growth, and I embrace it. I appreciate the beauty that exists all around me. I’m stronger than my fears. I am capable of great change. I trust in my abilities.

I create my own happiness. I have the power to uplift and spread joy. I am worthy of great love. I choose relationships that nurture my energy and discard those that don’t. I’m open to new experiences. I am my own safe space. I can achieve anything. I take things one day at a time. I’ve done this before, and I can do it all again. I’m doing my best, and that’s enough. I will be okay. I can do hard things. I can rise above my faults. I am grounded and whole. Every breath I take centers me. I have interesting things to say. Every conversation is a chance to connect. My worth isn’t determined by one performance. My voice matters, and I deserve to be heard. I am brave enough to face the unknown.

Using these affirmations is sure to help reframe your mindset and boost your self-confidence, as the more we repeat them aloud or quietly to ourselves, the more we tend to truly believe it. It’s not always easy to completely get rid of our anxiety, but the more we seek out positivity, the more we can learn to manage these feelings better.