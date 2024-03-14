This Is Your Sign To Start Wellness Journaling (With One Of These Guided Journals)

Do you have a wellness goal in mind but aren’t sure how to keep yourself accountable? Journaling could be the key to prioritizing your health and wellness journey like never before. And if you’re looking for the best wellness journal for self-care, then you’ve come to the right place.

Setting a wellness goal is one thing, but following it through is another. Whether you need help with one or both of those things, a wellness-focused journal, with guided prompts to center your attention and give you a starting point, can be a fantastic tool. The other benefit of these kinds of journals is that they help keep you accountable and help you see your progress as it occurs.

Plus, with spring on the horizon, soon the fact that it’s too cold outside and the weather’s got you down won’t be a valid excuse. Give yourself grace and some help with any of the below options. From more mindfulness and reflection-focused journals to those for setting goals and tracking new and old habits, there’s a variety of options out there for journals focused on the wellness of your body and mind. So, grab your pens, and your new favorite wellness workbook, and get to writing the next (better) version of you!

ink+volt Ink+Volt Mantra Journal ($27) Available in three colors, the prompts in this journal have you engage with different inspirational quotes by applying them to your own life and then coming up with mantras of your own. With 36 mantras, you can pace this practice more inconsistently if you like. If you’re looking for something on mindfulness with a creative twist, this journal is for you. See On Ink+Volt

better day studio Betterday Studio Better Day Journal ($29) Looking for some daily positivity? This journal combines inspirational quotes with prompts for positive reflections. Daily entries prompt affirmations and things to look forward to, while the paired nightly entries call for gratitude. Plus, monthly check-ins on areas for improvement will help you set goals and intentionality. It comes in four different colors and is designed for 6 months of journaling. If you prefer something more regimented to set a routine, try this journal out! See On Better Day Studio

cultivate what matters Cultivate What Matters Wellness Journal If you’re looking for something to help you set and achieve specific wellness goals, this is the journal for you. With pages for meal and workout planning along with reflection, this is a great journal to track your progress on goals for 90 days. It starts off with guidance on how to break down your wellness into different components to be more intentional in your goal-setting, along with activities to encourage a positive outlook. If you’re looking for something to help guide or support you on a new wellness journey that encompasses body, mind, and soul, this is a great journal. See On Cultivate What Matters

LSW Mind Cards LSW London Mind Notes Journal ($32) Hailing from across the pond, this mindfulness journal prompts daily reflection on the day and your energy distribution. Especially good if you’re looking to refocus your energies or keep track of how you spend your time, this journal operates on a weekly cycle for six months, with reflection space along with mindfulness and breathing exercises, coloring pages, and positive affirmations. This is a good journal if you’re looking for less goal-setting and more reflection. See On LSW Mind Cards

Papier Papier Joy Wellness Journal ($35) This journal divides wellness into six pillars: Energy, Mind, Movement, Nourishment, Connection, and Rest. With twice-a-day check-ins to set your intentions and then reflect on the day, this 12-week journal takes a holistic lens to your everyday routines. The weekly and monthly check-ins provide space to track improvement, reflect on your feelings, and set goals for the following week/month. Available in 11 colors, this is a great journal for those looking to set intentions in all areas of life with a reflective focus. See On Papier

moleskine Moleskine Wellness Passion Journal ($35) Coming from my personal notebooks, Moleskine’s line of Passion Journals features one with a focus on wellness. Divided into sections of things like exercise, diet, and health and care, this guided notebook is another great one for goal setting and practice tracking. It also comes with stickers! (Plus, it’s Moleskine, which means it’ll hold up for a while.) See On Moleskine

Neil Pasricha Two Minute Mornings by Neil Pasricha ($14) If any of the above journals still feel a little daunting to you, try this journal that aims to live up to its name by giving you three blanks to fill in every morning: I will let go of, I am grateful for, I will focus on. If you prefer small-scale goal setting and want to start simple, you can try this daily mindfulness practice to help center yourself in the morning. See On Amazon

Keep in mind that everyone’s wellness journey is different, and that any of these journals could be right or wrong to help you on your way. Happy journaling!