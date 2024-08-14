Your Relationship Doesn’t Have To Take A Back Seat During Sorority Rush: Here’s How You Can Balance Both

In college, there are so many different things to focus on — especially for the students planning on participating in sorority rush. Rush season refers to the period of time when a college semester begins and both fraternities and sororities spend time getting to know prospective members, participating in events, and meeting new people. It’s a tiresome process, and it can be hard for participants to balance all of the other aspects of their lives with their rush schedule — including their romantic relationships.

No matter what, going to (or back to) school in the fall can be overwhelming and grueling, but throw in a busy rush schedule and it’s a whole different story. Along with rush, however, you also have to focus on your personal life, including (and especially) your relationship. There’s a lot to consider here, but don’t worry just yet, because I spoke to an expert about how you can balance your significant other with your rush schedule and still remain (somewhat) sane.

Dr. Max Doshay, CEO and Co-Founder of Monima Wellness in San Diego, is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist with extensive knowledge of mental health and personal relationships. When it comes to being in a relationship in college and making time for all of your commitments, the first thing you should focus on is managing your time. “The majority of college students tend to face difficulties managing their time, especially if they have to juggle their social life and [panhellenic] obligations on campus,” says Dr. Doshay. “Both are important parts of being in college because they help a person grow and make friends, in addition to keeping them emotionally stable.”

First and foremost: Get your priorities in order.

Focusing on what matters most to you will help you create a schedule that has your priorities in order. Dr. Doshay notes to reflect on the following before you make that decision: “What are your academic and personal goals? How important are your relationships and sorority commitments to your overall happiness and well-being? What activities or people bring you the most joy and fulfillment?”

When you finally figure out that list of priorities, then you can come up with a reasonable schedule that includes it all. “Knowing what is important will help determine how much effort should be put into each task or activity so that they can be accomplished successfully with less stress on oneself due to lack of enough time for other areas,” Doshay says.

Remember that communication is KEY.

After rushing begins and you have begun implementing your new schedule, you might notice that, sometimes, things don’t work out as you planned (ah, such is life!). The last thing you need during this time is any drama or issues with the people closest to you, especially your partner. “When it comes to your partner, family, friends, or [panhellenic] responsibilities, effective communication is key,” Doshay says. “Sharing your priorities and commitments with them not only helps them understand and respect your time but also facilitates better planning and coordination of events or activities that involve you.”

This gives both you and your partner space for your own hobbies and commitments, while also having plans to look forward to between the two of you. For instance, you might be busy for the next few nights, but you’re free after seven in a couple of days. Make sure you reach out to your partner and voice that to them — then, you can get something on your schedule to ensure you’re getting the necessary quality time.

Try your best to fit in some quality time.

No matter how hectic your rush schedule gets, it’s important to make time for the other areas of your life that aren’t so demanding. Go out with your friends when you can (or plan self-care nights if you don’t feel like going out), engage in your favorite activities alone (your hobbies are important too!) and, of course, spend quality time with your partner. It seems like a lot to juggle — and it definitely is — but it’s also manageable as long as you plan accordingly and communicate effectively. Don’t forget to enjoy this period of your life and embrace the chaos of it all, as best as you can — especially since you won’t have it forever!