Cold Showers Are Apparently Great For Your Mental Health — So I Took One Every Morning For A Week

I’m a hot shower girlie until I die: As soon as the hot water runs out, I’m instantly getting out of the shower — even if there’s some conditioner left in my hair. But cold therapy has been doing numbers in the wellness world — cooling gel patches, cold plunges, ice massages, and now, cold showers. While a cold shower sounds like my personal hell, I was curious. What could cold showers have to offer that I’m missing out on?

Aside from feeling a slight chill for the rest of the day (which could be due to the massive 2026 winter storm), cold showers are often said to enhance circulation, boost metabolism, and bolster immunity. But, they can also have a positive impact on your mental health, too. “Exposure to the cold triggers a nervous system response,” says Dr. Wesley Buckle, naturopathic doctor at The Oasis Recovery. “This process temporarily boosts dopamine and norepinephrine.”

Dopamine and norepinephrine are neurotransmitters in the brain, which are essentially chemicals that allow neurons to communicate with the rest of the body, says Buckle. These neurotransmitters are related to mood and energy. “That’s why some people experience a short-term feeling of being calmer or happier after taking a cold shower or doing a cold plunge,” Buckle says.

Buckle also says that, if you’re someone who experiences feelings of anxiety, you may be able to find some relief by taking cold showers, too. The shock that cold temperatures send through our bodies releases dopamine and norepinephrine in a way that can send our bodies from a fight-or-flight response into a calm, relaxed state.

Not to mention, cold showers may have a positive impact on one of the most important things for college students: sleep. “Cold showers can help improve our mental focus, clarity, and can even help improve sleep by regulating the circadian rhythm,” physical therapist Brad Heineck says.

But most wellness trends inevitably come with disadvantages — and cold showers are no exception. As mentioned, everyone will have a different experience when it comes to cold showers. For example, some might find that cold showers help relieve their anxiety, while others find they induce it. “If you respond well to cold showers — like feeling refreshed and energized without negative physical symptoms like dizziness or shortness of breath, or psychological responses such as anxiety — daily cold showers can be fine,” says Heineck. “However, if your body shows signs of stress or discomfort, they may not be appropriate and should be avoided.” And, of course, be sure to consult with your doctor or medical professional if you have a heart condition or suspect that you may have one.

But for the most part, there’s no harm in trying a cold shower for yourself. You’ll likely know in about 0.5 seconds whether your body will even allow you to withstand the temperature anyway. Besides, what’s the worst that could happen? If all else fails, just turn the temperature back to warm and go about your normal shower routine. (Hey, that’s what I did when the two minutes were up.)

So, I took a cold shower every day for a week…

For a week straight, I started my day with a quick, cold shower (and by quick, I mean quick). For the first few mornings, I spent only 30 seconds to a minute in the cold, while my last few mornings lengthened to about one to two minutes under old water. Although I didn’t expose myself to the cold water for very long, I did notice I felt more energetic and alert throughout most days. Not only did the cold feel like an electric shock through my body, but it snapped me out of my groggy, sleepy state in the mornings.

Aside from feeling more energetic throughout most days, I noticed I felt relatively calmer and relaxed at night. I’m typically a pretty anxious person and struggle to relax at the end of the day. Now, I can’t be sure that the cold shower was a direct correlation, but I could actually sit down and watch an episode of Tell Me Lies with my roommates without excessively bouncing my leg or twirling my hair.

There was one notable morning, however, on the fourth day, when I woke up with a headache and a general feeling of achiness (I might have been coming down with something, though). When I took the cold shower, it felt like it just got worse throughout the day until I had to take a pain reliever.

The unfortunate part is that I never really felt like I got used to it. As I mentioned, I’m a certified hot shower lover, and I really can’t imagine a day without one (even in the summer). Up until the seventh morning, I still felt pretty dreadful hopping in the shower knowing I was about to get cold-shocked. (But again, I only did this for a week, and you might feel differently.)

Despite having noticed some differences in my mood through the week, including feeling more energetic, calm, and focused all at once, I don’t find that one week was enough for me to fully gauge if it would work for me long term, but I’m definitely willing to give it a try (but maybe not every morning). I suggest trying it for yourself if you’re interested in the potential mental health benefits and seeing how it makes you feel!