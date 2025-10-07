The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals To Shop This October

I hope your shopping carts are ready because Amazon Prime Day is officially back this October, and the beauty deals are no joke. From viral TikTok must-haves to high-end skin care staples, this year’s Prime Big Deal Days lineup of discounted beauty products is stacked with staples that actually live up to the hype (and won’t totally drain your bank account). So whether you’re restocking your holy grails or trying out that concealer all your friends have been raving about, now is the prime (pun fully intended) time to treat yourself.

With discounts on cult-favorite brands and internet-breaking products, Prime Day is also your chance to stock up before the holiday rush (or to finally snag that Dyson dupe you’ve had saved for months). Think luxury skin care, hair tools, and makeup essentials at prices that’ll make your wallet and makeup vanity very happy. So if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your beauty routine, take this as your sign. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 13 of the must-shop Prime Day beauty deals for October that are worth adding to your cart before they sell out.

Laneige Laneige Lip Glowy Balm ($14) There’s a reason this pint-sized lip balm is a cult favorite. With its subtly-glossy finish and combination of shea and mumuru butters, it keeps your lips nice and dewy with a tasteful pop of color. See On Amazon

Revlon Revlon One-Step Volumizer ($28) It’s no secret that Dyson and Shark are always at the center of the “best hair tool brand” debate. But I’d argue that Revlon should also be part of that conversation, too. This uniquely-shaped brush was designed to smooth out hair and reduce frizz, all with less heat. See On Amazon

Amika Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask ($26) Before you keep scrolling, you have to know that this deep conditioning mask is suitable for all hair types. It’s infused with sea buckthorn — an omega-rich plant source that nourishes hair — and jojoba seed oil, a fan favorite ingredient that softens and smooths out hair. Plus, it’s vegan, silicone-free, and overall cruelty-free. See On Amazon

Kitsch Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set ($13) I currently own this heatless curling set and I couldn’t recommend it more. This TikTok-approved hair curler helps you achieve salon-ready results all without the use of a heat tool. Simply twist your hair around the rods, secure the ends with the scrunchies, and then take it out after a couple hours for the best results. Personally, I find these comfortable enough to sleep in, so they stay in for longer periods of time. See On Amazon

Bondi Sands Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam ($17) This self-tanning foam ensures a lightweight, natural finish without any annoying streaks in just three easy steps. Simply make sure your skin is clean and exfoliated, lather the foam onto the application mitt and into your skin, and then wash your skin after leaving it in for an hour. For a darker, more long-lasting tan, wait up to six hours before showering. See On Amazon

Bio Ionic Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler ($111) This curling iron is an investment, but it’s definitely one worth making. Using nanolonic and moisturizing heat technology, this wand locks in moisture, seals in the cuticle, and ensures that curls last all day long without getting frizzy. See On Amazon

Pantene Pantene Keratin Leave-In Conditioner ($14) This keratin-infused hair treatment is another product that people with dry hair should be adding to their carts. Its formula was designed to strengthen and nourish hair with ingredients like keratin protein, argan oil, and pro-vitamin B5. See On Amazon

bliss Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Daily Tinted Mineral Sunscreen ($18) I love a good tinted sunscreen. It’s ultimately about finding one that doesn’t clog your pores and actually meets your skin’s needs. This one in particular contains mineral sun filters like titanium dioxide to protect from UV rays, tea extracts to give you antioxidants, and rosehip oil to calm your skin. See On Amazon

Kristin Ess Kristin Ess 3-in-One Professional Titanium Hair Straightener ($58) If you have thick, wavy, or curly hair, this is the hair tool for you. It eliminates frizz, delivers even heat, and ensures your desired hairstyle in less time. It’ll even save you from a trip to the hair salon. See on Amazon

Physician\’s Formula Physicians Formula Matte Monoi Eyeshadow Palette ($12) Made with monoi and so many other butters that are designed to soften and moisturize your skin, this isn’t your average eyeshadow palette. Its matte finish and high pigment will also make for long-lasting wear. See On Amazon

Shark Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System ($280) This versatile multi-styler tool is designed to fit all of your hair needs. It comes with auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, a finishing tool, a diffuser, and a case for you to conveniently pack it all up. What more could a girl ask for? See On Amazon

AwayTR AWAYTR French Concord Hair Clips ($9) This set of six hair clips is the perfect solution for people with thick hair. The clip’s flat design will conform to the shape of your head to ensure comfort while still looking chic. See On Amazon