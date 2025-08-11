The No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Each Enneagram Going Through Sorority Rush

Let’s be real, PNMs experience a range of emotions during sorority recruitment, including nerves, excitement, and the desire to find a sisterhood where they truly fit in. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the conversations, clothes, and quick impressions. What if there were a way to navigate rush with a little more self-awareness? That’s where your Enneagram comes in.

Your underlying motivations, anxieties, and strengths are revealed by your Enneagram type, and these factors often influence how you approach social situations, make decisions, and feel like you belong. Knowing your personality type can help you use your strengths while avoiding common weaknesses, regardless of whether you’re a free-spirited Type 7 looking for the most enjoyable experience or a Reformer Type 1 trying to make the “right” decision.

Finding a sorority that embraces you is more important than altering who you are to fit in. While some personalities struggle with being overly cautious or eager to please, others might worry about saying the right thing. Authenticity is the key to recruitment, regardless of your number. You will feel at home in the right house because you genuinely connected with the girls, not because you gave a perfect performance.

So, I sought out advice for each Enneagram type going through sorority rush from experts and psychologists. Whether you’re a loyal Type 6 seeking security or an individual Type 4 craving depth, here’s how to make the most of your rush journey and find sisters who truly get you.

Type 1: You don’t need to be “perfect.”

Type 1s are called Reformers, and tend to be resourceful, principled, purposeful, and self-controlled. With fears of being immoral and doing the wrong thing (or making the wrong choices), sorority rush can be daunting. Anita Webster, a Psychotherapist at Inner Life Therapy, says that “these individuals often feel pressure to be perfect and may hold themselves to very high standards during rush.”

She added, “If things do not go as planned, they can become self-critical. Their integrity and dependability are strengths, but they benefit from giving themselves grace and remembering that authenticity matters more than perfection.”

You want everything to go perfectly, but keep in mind that finding real connections is more important than being perfect. Don’t overthink every encounter; have faith that the right house will value your sincerity. To reduce anxiety, prepare your attire ahead of time, but don’t forget to enjoy yourself!

Type 2: Don’t run yourself down trying to please others.

Type 2s (or Helpers) oftentimes can be generous, people-pleasing, and warm-hearted. However, they sometimes run the risk of becoming manipulative to seek validation. This can be a risky thing for helpers going through sorority rush. The trick is to remain levelheaded and learn to create boundaries and prioritize self-care.“You are a born caretaker and nurturer; let your compassion for your potential sisters shine,” Laurel Roberts-Meese, a clinical director at Laurel Therapy Collective, says. “Don’t give too much of yourself, especially without being asked. Take care of your own needs before attending to your sisters.”

Your natural calmness and warmth make you great at connecting and speaking in conversation. Make sure to ask yourself, Am I being valued here? Make sure to stay away from pleasing people and saying yes too often just to fit in. The right sorority will appreciate your kindness without taking advantage of it.

Type 3: Put your needs ahead of your perceptions.

Type 3s, also called Achievers, are known for being ambitious, adaptable, and success-driven. With rush, Achievers can become over-analytical when it comes to their image and how people can perceive them. “Type 3s fear failure above all else, and desire to be liked and admired,” Roberts-Meese says. “They may attribute success or failure to specific sororities and work their butts off to get in — they can be competitive but also very charming in their efforts to be chosen.”

Maybe you’re used to trying to impress others, but rush isn’t only about selling yourself; it’s about mutual fit. Instead of putting your focus on the “best” house, prioritize where you feel most comfortable and at home. Let yourself be seen beyond your accomplishments.

Type 4: Celebrate Your Uniqueness.

Type 4s (Individualists) are hardworking, creative, introspective, and emotionally deep people. However, during rush, make sure to maintain your ground and don’t fall into jealous waters.”Your individuality already makes you a standout candidate, as does your emotional intelligence,” Roberts-Meese says. “Try to stay upbeat while remaining true to yourself.”

Her advice for Type 4s? “Lean into your creativity and individuality.” You crave deep, meaningful connections, so small talk during rush might feel draining. Look for houses where conversations feel real, not superficial. Your uniqueness is an asset; don’t dim your sparkle to conform. The right sisters will celebrate you.

Type 5: Put yourself out there.

Type 5s (known as Investigators) are known to be analytical, independent, and insightful, bringing fresh new perspectives into every conversation. However, sometimes, Type 5s can have a more nonchalant attitude when it comes to being right. The key is to engage with others, learn and understand others’ perspectives, and try your best not to isolate.

They value privacy and tend to conserve their energy. Rush can feel overwhelming or even invasive,” Webster says. “They are excellent listeners and thinkers, but they may need to plan downtime and permit themselves to take breaks from the social intensity.” You may prefer observing over jumping into the social whirl, but challenge yourself to engage. Research sororities beforehand to ease uncertainty, but don’t overthink every interaction. Trust your instincts when a group feels intellectually stimulating and welcoming.

Type 6: Trust your intuition.

Type 6s, called Loyalists, are loyal, responsible, and security-driven. They often are led by the fear of being without support or guidance, which can lead to a lot of anxiety during rush. “Type 6s are highly likely to rush, given that they find security and comfort in community, particularly hierarchy and structure like sororities,” Roberts-Meese says. “They are team players, loyal sisters, and their biggest obstacle in rush is their own anxiety.”

She adds, “Your loyalty and respect and concern for the group are strong, and your humor is usually sharp. Lead with those.” Your cautious nature means you’re evaluating long-term fit, which is great! Don’t let your nerves and anxiety overshadow your experience, and remember it’s OK if not every house feels right: Your loyalty will shine once you find your people.

Type 7: Don’t give in to the FOMO.

Type 7s (Enthusiasts) are spontaneous, optimistic, and adventurous; they often avoid their feelings and pain through distractions. It’s important to note that embracing the stillness and silence can often be liberating and help to heal and face discomfort. “Type 7s bring energy, enthusiasm, and fun to the rush process, and are often the life of the party,” Roberts-Meese says. “Sevens are most likely to struggle with FOMO, and may think: What if I make the wrong choice and miss out on something even more fun?”

Your vibe and personality are contagious, but make sure to take time to listen to others, not just entertain. Avoid letting red flags go over your head because you’re caught up in the excitement. Ask yourself: Could I see myself hanging out with these girls on a low-energy day? Balance fun with genuine connection.

Type 8: Lean into your strength.

Type 8s, called Challengers, are noted to be assertive, protective, dominant, and can sometimes be pretty confrontational. You fear someone else having control over you, and it’s important to practice vulnerability and compassion. “Type 8s will show up with confidence and authority, knowing their right to be there — but they might struggle with the hierarchical nature of sororities, or object to certain rules or traditions that don’t make sense to them,” Roberts-Meese says. “They won’t want to get vulnerable during the rush process, but they also won’t shy away from conflict.”

Her advice? “Position yourself as a defender and advocate for the chapter.” You’re confident and direct, don’t downplay that! Look for a sorority that values strong voices, not just tradition. But also let your guard down; sisterhood requires vulnerability. The right house will respect your strength and your heart.

Type 9: Speak up for yourself.

Type 9s, or Peacemakers, are easy-going, diplomatic, and agreeable — but don’t be scared to let out the way you feel in a safe and calm way. Try your best not to suppress your opinions and feelings. Engage with your own needs and don’t be scared to put yourself first. “These individuals may go along with whatever is happening to avoid tension, even if something feels off,” Webster says. “Their calm and easygoing nature is comforting to others, but they benefit from checking in with their preferences and needs. Speaking up for themselves is an important part of the process.”

You always do a good job at making others feel safe and seen, but make sure you don’t fade into the background in the process. Make sure to take time with yourself to identify what you really want in a sorority and in sisterhood. Pay attention to where you feel naturally at ease, not just where you’re trying to keep the peace.

Good luck, and happy rush season!