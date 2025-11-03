I Asked 2 Relationship Experts If TikTok’s “Orange Peel Theory” Is Actually Legit

In today’s digital age, relationship dynamics are increasingly being explored and debated through the lens of social media trends. The latest example is the orange peel theory, a viral TikTok trend that aims to measure love through small acts of service. It’s the idea that asking your partner to peel an orange for you is one way to test their appreciation and love for you. You could always peel it for yourself, but you don’t want the sticky orange pulp under your nails and the smell of orange to persist on your hands. So if your partner peels it for you, it’s a demonstration of how much they care.

Or, at least that’s what TikTok says.

One TikTok user, @shelbyywilfong, went viral for asking her boyfriend to peel her orange for her. It failed when he declined and told her “she’s not that special.” While entertaining, this trend points to a larger idea rooted in psychology: prosocial behavior, or voluntary actions intended to help or benefit another person, even when doing so requires effort or sacrifice. Rooted in empathy and compassion, these behaviors, such as small acts of kindness or support, play a key role in strengthening relationships and promoting emotional well-being. Across friendships, romantic partnerships, and everyday interactions, prosocial behavior fosters connection and contributes to healthier, more positive dynamics.

So, is the “orange peel theory” legit?

The debate around the orange peel theory raises an important question: can love or commitment really be measured by such a simple act? According to therapist Amalya Tagakchyan, “One peeled orange can’t define an entire relationship. It’s the consistency, curiosity, and the effort to repair that matter.” Thus, the orange peel theory oversimplifies complex emotional dynamics: Relationships aren’t just defined by one gesture, but rather by ongoing patterns of communication and responsiveness.

As relationship expert and Chief Matchmaker at Tawkify, Brie Temple explains, “The orange peel theory resonates with us because it speaks to something deeply human: our desire to be loved through small, ordinary acts. Acts of service speak more beautifully than words for people whose love language is the expressiveness of thinking and doing.”

A partner may not necessarily peel you an orange, but they may express their love in different ways, whether that be quality time, remembering your coffee order, or acts of service like buying the groceries or filling up your empty tank with gas. These actions share the same idea that care and affection are expressed through effort. As Temple notes, “The healthiest relationships are those in which partners learn each other’s emotional language and meet halfway.”

Adding on to this, Tagakchyan also said, “A secure and healthy relationship isn’t about mind reading or keeping score, it’s about communicating what care looks like to you and how you feel loved.” For some, that may mean acts of service; for others, it may be words of affirmation, quality time, or physical touch.

Ultimately, the orange peel theory taps into something genuine and reminds us of the importance of perspective. Love isn’t about the orange — it’s about how you show up for others.