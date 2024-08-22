The Uranus Retrograde Is Coming & It’s Gonna Shake Things Up

A new planet is entering retrograde. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we’re letting you know all about the September 2024 Uranus retrograde effects — spiritually, we mean.

If you’re freaking TF out about the Mercury retrograde, brace yourself — because things are about to get a lot more chaotic. ICYMI, the Uranus retrograde starts on Sept. 1 in the sign of Taurus, which is set to shake up the cosmos until it stations direct on Jan. 30, 2025. Now, while this change-making transit can seem a bit scary, understanding the spiritual meaning of the Uranus retrograde can help you channel the cosmic chaos for your own benefit.

But WTF even is a retrograde? When a planet goes retrograde, it means that it appears to be moving backward from our perspective on Earth. And while nothing is really changing in terms of orbit, astrologers believe this phenomenon can cause things to get a little messy, regardless of your zodiac sign.

How a retrograde will impact us Earthlings is dependent on the planet that goes retrograde… for the most part. So, how will the Uranus retrograde impact us? I took a look at the transits, and here’s what you need to know.

What does the planet Uranus symbolize?

In astrology, each planet embodies, and symbolizes, a different set of traits. Uranus is the planet of change, innovation, rebellion, and revolution. Uranus is also a planet that calls for us to embrace our true selves, break out from the mold, and think creatively. Uranus is also synonymous with disruption and, depending on its transit, can cause you to think a bit differently and adapt to unexpected situations.

What are the Effects of the 2024 Uranus Retrograde?

This transit, as a whole, may cause us to identify the things that are holding us back. In turn, it can be a time for us to take a deeper look into why we put those limits onto ourselves. During the retrograde, Uranus will move through 23 to 27 degrees of Taurus, which emphasizes things like romance, finances, values, mindfulness, and perception.

Overall, this transit can inspire us to embrace rebellion and go against the grain. So, if there’s a project you’ve been wanting to start, or an idea you’ve put off for a while, the Uranus retrograde pushes you to think about why you’ve been limiting yourself. And after you identify that, this transit can set you up for the next step forward in your life.

While the idea of Uranus retrograde can be intimidating, it can be just the push you need to confront the things that are holding you back. Don’t fear the disruptive energy, embrace it!