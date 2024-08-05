Here’s Your August 2024 Mercury Retrograde Horoscope, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Anyone down for a little cosmic chaos? In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus is sharing all of the dirty deets when it comes to your zodiac sign. This time, we’re letting you know how the August 2024 Mercury Retrograde will impact you based on your zodiac sign.

Buckle up, y’all: Mercury is about to go retrograde. And the August 2024 Mercury Retrograde is set to be one of the wildest yet. With this cosmic chaos heating up the sky, our personal lives may feel the impacts of the transit. But how will the August 2024 Mercury Retrograde affect you based on your zodiac sign?

If you don’t know how Mercury Retrograde works, allow me to fill you in. Mercury Retrograde occurs when the planet Mercury moves in the opposite direction from the Sun, or backward from the Earth During the Mercury Retrograde, it can affect how we communicate, think, and simply do everyday tasks. During the Retrograde between Aug. 5 and Aug. 28, creative thinking is one of the most important aspects in regard to everyday approaches such as business and education. In retrospect, August is seen as a “refresher” month for the Mercury Retrograde.

Plus, this Mercury Retrograde takes place just a few hours after Aug. 4’s new moon in Leo and Venus’s entrance into Virgo — so the healing energy is real with this one. However, this healing won’t be without a bit of disruption — in natural Mercury Retrograde fashion, of course.

So, if you’re wondering, How will the August 2024 Mercury Retrograde affect me? You’re not alone. Here’s what Moonly app astrologer Natasha AstroBalance wants you to know based on your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 20-APRIL 19):

Your health, energy potential, creative, and intellectual self-realization will require attention as well as matters related to children, parenting. There are lots of tasks that need to be resolved, so it’s not time to doubt your professionalism.

TAURUS (APRIL 20-MAY 20):

Events will be shaped around domestic matters, family, children. The sphere of finance and planning may be unstable. This is a time to find your inner source of joy, creativity, listen to your intuition, develop flexibility, and avoid rigid materialism.

GEMINI (MAY 21-JUNE 20):

This may be an active period of change in business life, self-development, learning, and home situation. Development of new skills, lots of traveling, and socializing may take place. This is a time to showcase new aspects of yourself.

CANCER (JUNE 21-JULY 22):

Mentally, and possibly physically, you are somewhere far away — perhaps in another country, or other another world. Strengthen your psyche without overloading it: This is a time of spiritual enrichment, long-distance travel, working through parental scenarios, as well as working on your self-esteem and speech.

LEO (JULY 23-AUG. 22):

New ways of earning money, repayment of debts, fulfillment of long-held desires may pop up. Invest in your image, knowledge, public speaking skills, and creativity.

@maylikethemonthh AUGUST 4th – AUGUST 28th!! Mercury begins its retrograde in the sign of virgo and will be extremely intense in the beginnning because mercury is exaulted in the sign of virgo- eventually it will dip back into leo and that is when all matters of the heart & the ego come into play. #astrology #mercuryretrograde #spirituality #zodiacsigns #zodiac #virgo #leo ♬ The Champion – Lux-Inspira

VIRGO (AUG. 23-SEPT. 22):

Disruptions in plans, career challenges, possible domestic concerns or health deterioration may prompt you to seek a source of strength, courage, creativity, and energy deep within yourself. This is a good time for asceticism, setting restrictions, spiritual growth, and traveling overseas.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23-OCT. 22):

This time may be a renewal of your worldview, social circle, and spiritual beliefs. Additionally, this is a time to find your path, learn about the culture of other countries, dive into new languages, and seek out a mentor.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23-NOV. 21):

The main events for this time revolve around work, networking, self-realization, and your circle of acquaintances. It’s time to use your mystical abilities and strong mind to acquire the qualities and opportunities that will help fulfill your long-held desires and ambitions.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22-DEC. 21):

It is imperative that your career and relationships reflect your inner beliefs, as these areas undergo renewal. This is a good time for communication with a mentor and engaging in spiritual practices.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22-JAN. 19):

Focus on health, balancing work and rest, personal needs, and commitments to others. If you have inner resources, you can achieve significant results, important insights, and new opportunities through unconventional methods, mysticism, and challenges.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20-FEB. 18):

Tension in relationships with a partner — whether romantic, friendly, or professional — will reveal whether there is stagnation in personal fulfillment. A balance between personal desires and shared goals is important. Engaging in creativity, sports, and other practices will be especially beneficial.

PISCES (FEB. 19-MARCH 20):

Increasing obligations to those at home and to partners in various areas. It’s important to prioritize self-care, focus on your health, and communicate your desires openly.