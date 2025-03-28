There is never a shortage of interesting makeup trends on TikTok. From unrecognizable makeup to the latte girl, the beauty community often creates some of the most beautiful and eye-catching trends around. Whether you’re a makeup connoisseur or new to the scene, these videos can help you to find new favorite products and techniques. But occasionally, these trends deviate from your everyday makeup look and get a bit more experimental. That’s where the yarn makeup trend comes in.

What makes makeup trends so fun is that they encourage users to find new ways to experiment with everyday products. Makeup becomes so much more than just a step-by-step routine — it becomes art. The yarn trend that is currently taking over my TikTok FYP is a great example of this. While these looks are certainly not for regular makeup wearers, influencers online are having so much fun trying out new looks.

But first, what actually is the yarn makeup trend? Most posts on TikTok cite inspiration from user @annamurphyyy’s yarn makeup videos. These influencers are basically rolling yarn across their face and gluing it down. Once their faces are entirely covered by a coil of yarn, they then begin to apply makeup. These makeup looks vary in styles. Some users go with full bold and dramatic looks complete with missing eyes and clown-inspired colors. However, others prefer an uncanny style. Personally, I can’t tell what’s creepier.

@snitchery say hello to your new sleep paralysis demon LMAOOO ib: @Anna👩🏼‍🎨 ♬ original sound – TiffStarfire

In terms of the logistics of this trend, there are many technical steps. Most influencers begin the looks with a base coat so that no skin peeks out between the strands of yarn. Afterwards, they begin to glue down the yarn, starting from the tip of their nose and expanding out to the rest of their face. This step is extra difficult when it comes to working around the eyes and mouth. For gluing, in Murphy’s tutorial, she uses Mehron Makeup’s Liquid Makeup body paint ($16). Other users have used liquid latex as well. Basically, you want something that is sticky and dries fast. Some influencers have also experimented with yarn coils instead of simple circles — some videos feature some wild twists.

As far as makeup is concerned, users appear to be using everyday products, although often exaggerating the style. There is so much variance in how these looks turn out, from bright yellow to full glam clown. However, one thing remains the same: The result is an absolutely shocking (and downright terrifying) look.

While this trend definitely won’t help you improve your everyday makeup look, many viewers may take inspiration from these videos to try something new. The yarn trend is a good reminder that nothing’s too serious, and that makeup is a great tool to experiment and be artistic. Plus, you can’t deny how great this look would be for Halloween.