TikTok is officially back, which means we can all stay updated on the latest trends again (I can’t be the only one who experienced crazy FOMO during the ban). The latest videos taking over my FYP all feature dramatic transformation and bold looks. You guessed it — I literally can’t stop watching the “unrecognizable makeup” trend. These makeup looks seriously have me shocked, and more than a little inspired. Let’s just say I’m glad I’m not missing this.

The trend is more of a challenge to see how much you can transform yourself into someone unrecognizable. Trends like this are a great way to get people out of their usual routines and play around with their makeup — it’s giving middle-school-me doing full glam and then instantly wiping it off. Creators on TikTok are transforming themselves by pushing themselves out of their comfort zones and trying looks they usually wouldn’t think twice about skipping. This call to experimentation and curiosity makes the unrecognizable makeup trend perfect for the new year — what better time than now to find something new to incorporate into your 2025 look?

What is the unrecognizable makeup trend?

The main point of the unrecognizable makeup trend is pretty much in the name: create a face of makeup that makes you unrecognizable to your “before.” In past years, there’s been a large push for natural makeup, with minimalistic looks and aesthetics like the clean girl aesthetic. But the unrecognizable makeup trend is pulling a full 180. Creators’ videos are filled with lots of contour and bronzer, full lashes, and dramatic eye looks.

Many unrecognizable makeup looks are reminiscent of the 2016-era beauty, and it’s likely that most of the finished looks will look familiar to you. Creators are using methods like baking, and trying bold eyeshadow and eyebrow styles that seem like they came straight out of a NikkieTutorials video. Creators like Bella Anderson and @only1aliya are leaning into this maximalist style, with full glam looks that have me literally gasping at the transformation.

How to do the unrecognizable makeup trend

This trend isn’t just for makeup artists and wildly-talented TikTokers. Anyone who’s open to experimenting with makeup can definitely try out the trend! First, be sure to take a video of your face before doing your makeup. Then, you’ll want to start out with a base, think of things you don’t normally use and try them out. For instance, if you’ve never tried out cream bronzer, now’s your chance! If you’re really going for an unrecognizable transformation, you can always think of adding new elements to your look. Why not try out some freckles or an intense lip stain?

For eyes, liquid liner is your best friend, as it can dramatically change the look and shape of your eyes. Try out a wing or smoky look — anything you wouldn’t normally do. You can also go wild on your lips, using lip liner to adjust the shape and size, and try bright or daring colors you wouldn’t usually gravitate towards. If you get stuck, don’t worry, TikTok has tons of tutorials and looks for you to take inspiration from. Once you’ve got your look, be sure to post it (I know you have hundreds of transformation audios in your favorites).

The main point of the trend is to have fun and not take yourself too seriously. Who knows? Maybe you’ll learn a new makeup technique or two while you’re at it.