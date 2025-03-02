9 Women-Owned Small Businesses To Shop This Women’s History Month

March is here, and it’s time to bring the girl bosses to the light. ‘Tis the season to celebrate Women’s History Month! What better way to honor the success of women all over than by shopping small, and supporting amazing female entrepreneurs? Whether you’re on the hunt for unique clothing, beauty products, or handmade accessories with a personal touch, there’s no shortage of incredible women-owned small businesses to shop. By choosing to spend your money at these inspiring businesses, you’re not only treating yourself to something special, but also lifting up women who are working hard to bring their passion projects to life.
Women have always been the driving force behind creativity, innovation, and resilience — and small businesses are no exception! Many women-owned companies put everything into crafting products that are made with intention and care. From new items in your beauty bag to self-care essentials, every purchase feels like a way to directly support someone’s dream, whether it’s a local maker or a global powerhouse.
This Women’s History Month, let’s take a moment to celebrate the fierce and fabulous women who are not only breaking barriers but paving the way for the future of entrepreneurship. So, grab your wallet and get ready to discover some new favorite shops that you’ll want to shop from all year long.
- Juave Jewels
Juave Jewels is a women-owned jewelry brand that specializes in creating stunning custom pieces designed to reflect personal style and faith. Whether you’re looking for a unique statement piece or a meaningful faith-based design, Juave Jewels offers high-quality, handcrafted jewelry that won’t tarnish, ensuring your treasures last a lifetime. Each piece is made with intention, allowing customers to wear their jewelry with pride and purpose.
- Saint Venust
Saint Venust is a boutique that offers a range of stylish, lounge-inspired outfits designed for comfort and versatility. From long-sleeved tops and leggings to shorts and tank tops, each piece is made with soft, ribbed material that adds a cozy touch to your wardrobe. Available in a variety of colors, Saint Venust creates pieces that blend casual elegance with effortless style, perfect for relaxing at home or stepping out in comfort.
- Hanahana Beauty
Hanahana Beauty is all about clean, sustainable products that will make your skin glow! Founded by Abena Boamah-Acheampong, the brand uses fair-trade shea butter sourced directly from women farmers in Ghana, making each product as ethical as it is effective. From rich body butters to fragrance sprays, Hanahana Beauty offers everything you need to nourish and pamper your skin.
- Ami Colé
Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye founded Ami Colé in 2021 and has been making her mark in the beauty industry since. The brand focuses on clean, skin-loving ingredients that provide a flawless, dewy finish without compromising on quality. The main goal: to celebrate and enhance the natural beauty of melanin-rich skin. Ami Colé’s collection includes foundations, concealers, and blushes, all designed to blend seamlessly with deeper skin tones.
- Clòimh
Clòimh is definitely the brand you need to keep on your radar. Clòimh is a fashion brand that blends luxurious, sustainable fabrics with minimalist design to create timeless pieces for every wardrobe. Founded by Irish designer Áine O’Gorman, Clòimh focuses on using eco-friendly materials to craft elegant, high-quality garments that are made to last. With a collection that includes classic outerwear, the brand highlights the beauty of simplicity, ensuring each piece can be styled for any occasion.
- Fancy Homebody
Two words to describe Fancy Homebody: comfort and luxury. Fancy Homebody is a lifestyle brand that’s known for its cozy, chic lounge pieces. Fancy Homebody offers soft robes and loungewear that’s perfect for relaxing at home, or even stepping out to run errands.
- AMYO Jewelry
AMYO Jewelry, short for Accessories Make Your Outfit, is an NYC-based jewelry brand that is perfect for any minimalist. Offering dainty pieces such as necklaces, rings, and earrings, AMYO Jewelry has something for anyone who is looking for a simple everyday accessory.
- Bask & Bloom
Bask & Bloom is a women-owned brand founded by Candera Thompson. Thomas was inspired to create a solution that would help all naturalistas achieve healthier, stronger curls. With her passion for hair care and natural beauty, she launched a line of 4-in-1 products designed to nourish both the hair and scalp. Bask & Bloom has something for every hair type, whether you’re rocking natural curls, locs, or transitioning to your best hair yet.
- We Dream in Colour
We Dream In Colour is a vibrant, women-owned jewelry brand that brings bold, vintage-inspired designs to life. Founded by Jade Gedeon in 2002, this NYC-born brand involves a talented team of women who handcraft every piece with love and care. From statement earrings to beautiful bracelets, each accessory tells a story of timeless style with a colorful touch.