Small Businesses with Big Potential: Your 2025 Guide to Shopping Small

Shopping from large corporations is so 2024! How can you ever achieve your full potential if you’re so attached to Amazon’s Best Sellers List? Break free from Jeff Bezos’s shackles, and instead, support your local businesses! As someone who has worked for small businesses my entire life, I’m almost overly passionate about shopping small when I can. Of course, sometimes you can’t avoid purchasing products from these large retailers, but for more small-scale finds, small businesses offer a personal touch that chains simply can’t compete with. Whether your goal for the year is to be stylish, healthy, crafty, or a better gift-giver, I’ve got you covered with this list of 10 women-owned-and-operated small businesses.

I think we can all agree that we set foot into 2025 with hopes that it would be a year of great self-improvement, but also community enrichment. The reason I love Crave is because they combine these two principles. Crave is focused on women empowerment, sustainability, and inclusivity, and it inspires me to pay attention to my physical and mental health. Prior to finding Crave, I rarely considered what my clothing was made out of or if it had the potential to damage my skin whilst I was attempting to glow up. Since then, I’ve consistently rocked their Origins Collection and loved every second of it! No more red, irritated skin after my hot girl walks, just growth. I have had the pleasure of working with Crave’s founder and CEO, Mansi Vohra, and I have not one negative thing to say about her or her company. She practices and embodies the values she promotes, and her integrity separates her from others in the activewear company. If you’re on your fitness journey this year, Crave is a great company to support!

Pear in Hand is an embroidery and applique company that offers the most perfect customizable gifts! Embroidery is a simple way to add some extra flare and sentiment to any gift you decide on. The owner of Pear in Hand recently made me a shirt with my small business’s logo on it, and it was the first time I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing my logo on a piece of clothing. It made me emotional receiving it, and I’m certain that a careful and thoughtful applique would do just the same for any loved ones you’re planning to treat this year.

If you’re shopping for a bookworm, or even if you’re an avid reader, you must shop Allie Rose Co! I discovered Allie Rose through TikTok, and was immediately captivated by her authenticity and vibrant spirit. She sells the absolute cutest bookmarks, clothing, insulated cup sleeves, and more! Her website is currently closed as she is restocking post-holiday season, but I’m excited to shop when it reopens shortly, and I know she has much more planned for her upcoming drop! Her designs are whimsical and sure to comfort the little girl inside all of us.

Whether you’re looking for something to spice up your home, or a housewarming gift for a friend, Made with Mudd’s crafty creations are a great alternative to anything a larger corporation could offer. Made with Mudd is a one-woman show, and the absolute epitome of a small business. Each piece is handmade and greatly detailed. My personal favorite item that the shop currently has listed is the Cowboy Boot Match Holder in the Strawberry Print. Aside from match holders, the brilliant owner, Kristen, makes intricate wall shelves, vases, and clay dishes.

If you know me, you know that I’ve become absolutely obsessed with balaclavas over the past few months. They are just so efficient in comparison to a clunky, flamboyant scarf. Nonetheless, in my search for the perfect balaclava, I came across Lilyem Knitwear and was blown away, not only by the beauty of the knitting, but the color ways, which are so intriguing and striking! Now imagine my surprise when I discovered that the brand was also passionate about employing sustainable business practices. Therefore, if you’re struggling to stay warm in this New York City wind, consider ordering a funky balaclava from this knitting powerhouse!

Colette Bernard is the creator of the Career Claws, hair clips that reflect your occupation. Her online store represents nearly every industry, whether you work in education, STEM, or accounting. She truly does have a wide variety of hair clips, which can not only be a nice gift to yourself, but they also work perfectly as a graduation gift, birthday present, or just a fun token of appreciation! In addition to her amazing Career Claws, she has plenty of more versatile hair accessories, earrings, mouse pads, stickers, the list continues! If you’re feeling unconventional this year, I would definitely recommend that you support her brand!

In the new year, I made a goal for myself to dedicate more time to my hobbies. From painting to sewing, and even candle-making, I’ve always felt it’s important to exercise your creativity and technical ability as much as you can. That being said, I was considering adding a new hobby to the docket, and if you’re in the same boat as me, you’ve probably discovered the world of needlepoint. While needlepoint is tedious work, many find it relaxing, so I was extremely interested in testing it out. When I was searching for tips and tricks, I came across Penny Linn, a women-owned and women-run needlepoint business that assists you in your creative pursuits. I have now followed along as they continue to expand their business and aid more individuals in taking up a new and fun hobby.

When I tell you there is something so special about style and gift stores, I mean it from the bottom of my heart. I had the pleasure of working in a shop similar to And Then LB. and it was the coziest and most heartwarming environment. Although they are California-based, they offer free shipping on orders over $50, and it’s so easy to spend that amount when everything they sell is so adorable. My current favorites on their site are the Ripple Paddywax Candles and the Horse Girl Cardigan.

This brand is wonderful for any preemptive summer shopping you’re conducting. So-fille makes the coziest and most adorable loungewear that’s still somehow super charming and sophisticated. This shop is absolutely essential if you’re intending to live out your coastal granddaughter fantasies this year.

If you’re in search of more unique and playful clothing, look no further than Les Miss NYC. This boutique has a wonderful selection of the most eccentric clothing pieces I’ve seen around recently, and they’re relatively local to Pace University! They allow you to be refined and elegant, while also experimenting with some color! Kick off 2025 by embracing that edgy, divine feminine mindset and reflecting it in your wardrobe!

Now more than ever, it’s crucial to support not just small businesses, but minority-owned-and-operated businesses as well. While these are all women-owned, make the effort to seek out Black, Latino, Native American, and Asian businesses that could use your attention. Our communities truly shape the people we become and it’s our obligation to uplift families that work tirelessly to achieve success in this nation.