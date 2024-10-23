You Can Buy *So* Much ‘Wicked’ Movie Merch Right Now, BTW

Fellow Ozians! Good News! After years of waiting, the Wicked movie musical is less than a month away from premiering in theaters. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo take on the iconic roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. The pink and green duo have a legendary look that fans have come to know and love. You know it’s the good and wicked witch when you see a big pink dress and a black witch hat. Leading up to Part 1 of the film, which premieres in theaters on Nov. 22, many amazing merch items have been released to promote the movie. Some of your favorite stores, like Target, H&M, and Ulta, are getting in the spirit and selling super cool Wicked merch.

You can currently shop for their looks and prepare to go to the Emerald City in style. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be going all out with my look to watch the movie with my bestie. You can even buy Halloween costumes to celebrate the occasion early. From clothing and accessories to vinyl records, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s the best Wicked movie merch to shop before the movie comes out in November.

Wicked: The Soundtrack

The Wicked soundtrack is almost here! We’ve heard snippets of Grande and Erivo singing in the Wicked trailers, but hearing the completed album will be magical. You can pre-order Wicked: The Soundtrack on the Republic Records website. There are vinyls, CDs, and more.

BÉIS x WICKED

Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand BÉIS has gone viral on social media for its aesthetically pleasing and innovative designs. With their Wicked collaboration, their iconic Weekender bag in Wicked Pink is still available for $168. They’re also selling backpacks, tote bags, rollers, and toiletry kits. Hurry, because this limited edition collection is selling out fast.

Wicked x Crocs

Photo By Crocs

If you love Crocs, then you’re going to love this collab. The Wicked Elphaba Classic Clog is available for $69, and the Wicked Glinda Siren Clog is selling for $95. There’s also a pack of Jibbitz™ charms ($25) that you can buy to customize your shoes.

Wicked Target Collection

The costume designer for the Wicked movie, Paul Tazewell, perfected this magical line for Target. This sweater is super Shiz University coded. There are also many more Wicked items to shop, including the Glinda Funko Pop! and Wicked mug.

Aerie x Wicked

The Aerie Wicked merch is so popular. They have cute matching sets, socks, pjs, and more. Catch me wearing this cute sweatshirt on my way to watch the movie in theaters.

Wicked x H&M

If you’re looking for Wicked merch that isn’t as logo-focused, you should shop the H&M collection. They’ve created a line of clothes inspired by the movie, some with logos and some without. This asymmetric dress ($75) is so Elphaba-coded.

Wicked x IT Cosmetics

Get glammed up with these Wicked makeup brushes from It Cosmetics ($40). This limited edition set comes with a blush and foundation brush that is, of course, pink and green.

Wicked x Wet Brush

Avoid witch-hat hair by using the Universal Wicked Kit Original Detangler to tame your locks. The Glinda set is pink and has a brush and butterfly pins, while the Elphaba set is green and comes with a brush and a scrunchie.

Wicked x OPI

Pink, green, and 10 other colors are included in the Wicked OPI nail pack ($50). The best part is that it’s an advent calendar, so it’d make for a great holiday gift.

R.E.M. Beauty

Glinda, aka Ariana Grande, created a beautiful makeup collection to celebrate the Wicked movie. Grande’s beauty brand, R.E.M. Beauty, is helping fans get Galinda-fied by selling Elphaba and Glinda makeup sets ($60), an Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette ($55), Galinda Glow Drops ($34), and much more.

I couldn’t be happier with all the Wicked merch that’s currently available. I’ll be following the road to all of these stores and sites until I finally reach Emerald City to watch the movie.