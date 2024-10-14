These ‘Wicked’ Costumes Will Have You Feeling Popular This Halloween

Looking to be popular this Halloween? Look no further! I’ll help you shine at your next Halloween party with costume ideas inspired by Wicked. On Sept. 5, the second trailer for Wicked: Part 1 was released, offering a glimpse into the enchanting world of Oz and its beloved characters Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, portrayed by Ariana Grande. Wicked tells the story of Elphaba as she uncovers her magical abilities and embraces her new identity, with Glinda by her side. What stands out most in the movie trailers are the distinct outfit choices for both Elphaba and Glinda, reflecting their unique styles and personalities.

Wicked: Part 1 is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22, and ahead of the film’s release, you can show your love for the Wicked universe with a costume inspired by the beloved story this spooky season. Whether you’re drawing inspiration from the film’s multiple trailers or taking a cue from the original Broadway production, there’s bound to be a perfect look for you. I’ve compiled a list of eight costume ideas from the stage production and the movie trailers to inspire your Halloween look. While Halloween is still a few days away, it’ll be here before you know it, and you don’t want to be the only one without a costume idea in mind.

Glinda’s Suit Dress

In the movie trailer when Glinda and Elphaba discover they’ll be roommates, Glinda is seen wearing a stylish striped suit dress. This ensemble is perfect for a subtle Halloween costume that captures the charm of the film. Glinda’s jacket features pink stripes along the seams and shoulder pads, giving it a chic, elevated look. The lower part of the dress is asymmetrical and appears to be a solid gray. Glinda completes the outfit with a coordinating gray hat and white gloves. In some scenes from the trailer, she also carries a pink side bag, which further emphasizes her Glinda persona.

Elphaba’s All-Black University Ensemble

In the same scene where Glinda and Elphaba discover they’re roommates, viewers also see Elphaba’s look. She appears in an all-black ensemble that includes a long-sleeved dress with puffed shoulder pads. Elphaba pairs the dress with black boots, and her hair is styled in a side braid, reminiscent of her Broadway musical counterpart. She also sports round glasses, adding to her distinctive character.

Glinda’s “Popular” ensemble

Another outfit that incorporates elements of simplicity into the Wicked universe, while remaining a distinct wardrobe choice, comes from the defining musical number, “Popular.” While singing the song, Glinda tries to teach Elphaba how to be more likable – or, more particularly, popular – among their classmates at Shiz University.

Kristin Chenoweth’s version of Glinda on Broadway wears a hot pink ruffled dress with a pink flower headpiece and white heels. The outfit is reminiscent of corset wear, so you could replace it with a pink corset and a ruffled skirt to match your liking!

Elphaba’s School Uniform

During her time at Shiz University, Elphaba dresses in a plaid Peter Pan-inspired dress with a blue button-up underneath. She complements the look by wearing knee-high black combat boots. If you want to completely reimagine this look you could also wear circle-rimmed spectacles and bring a stack of books!

Glinda’s Sleepwear gown

If you blink, you’ll almost miss this ensemble in the Wicked trailers; however, if you pay close attention, you can see Glinda wearing a pink frilly ruffled dress that is reminiscent of a translucent nightgown, as the dress becomes sheer translucent near the hem, with pink ruffles covering the very end. Glinda is also spotted sporting matching pink heels. If you want to duplicate this look, you may wear a pink translucent nightgown, or find existing cosplay variations of the outfit available online on sites such as AliExpress.

Wicked At CinemaCon-Inspired look

If you want to take a lesson from the Wicked actors’s lookbooks, look no further than Grande and Erivo’s styles during press tours and media engagements in anticipation of the movie’s premiere. One example is their appearance at the CinemaCon festival in April 2024, where they wore looks inspired by their characters. Grande sported a pink and white ruffled short dress that resembled a flower and white high heels, while Erivo wore a green off-the-shoulder top with a silver mini skirt and green gogo boots.

Elphaba’s “Defying Gravity” look

One of the most iconic songs that properly represents Wicked‘s message is “Defying Gravity.” In the song, Elphaba resists societal pressure and embraces her genuine self, despite what other people think. Elphaba is dressed in her famous Wicked Witch of the West costume, complete with all-black attire.

Pieces for this look can be easy to find, as you just need a black dress with velvet material — a dark purple color could also work. Don’t forget your pointy black witches hat and broomstick!

Glinda’s Iconic Bubble Pink Dress

In photos teasing the Wicked film, Grande’s portrayal of Glinda features her wearing a stunning pink bubble dress.

Fans of the Broadway production will recognize this look since Glinda typically wears a blue bubble dress during the show’s opening and closing scenes. However, in the film remake, the color has been changed to pink.

Glinda’s dress in the movie is sleeveless and showcases varied ruffle detailing, especially around the hem. It also includes silver accents that enhance the overall beauty of the outfit. She completes the look with a sparkling silver crown and a pink staff. You can already find renditions of the dress at Walmart!