Fans Are Unwell Over The ‘Wicked’ Tracklist & Snippet Of Jonathan Bailey Singing

Makalah Wright

The countdown to the Wicked movie has officially begun! Expected to hit theaters on Nov. 22, the movie adaption of the beloved Broadway musical features a star-studded cast with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Ervio, and Jonathan Bailey. For the past several months, a lot of hype has been built around the movie and it continues to increase thanks to the release date for the movie’s soundtrack being announced and a new trailer dropping on Oct. 9. 

For those who aren’t familiar with the story of Wicked, allow me to fill you in. The musical follows Elphaba’s (Erivo) first year at Shiz University, where she meets Glinda (Grande) and the two form an unlikely friendship, despite the judgment of others.

The trailer gives fans a preview into Glinda and Elphaba’s friendship with one of the most popular songs from the musical (see what I did there!), “Popular!” Not only do fans get to see Grande singing it as Glinda, but we also get to see what this sequence will look like in the movie, with Elphaba trying on different accessories and Glinda showing her proper poise when she talks to boys in the mirror. The trailer also showed Bailey singing and dancing to “Dancing Through Life” as Fiyero.  

Wicked: The Soundtrack, which will be released alongside the film on Nov 22, features 11 songs, including popular tracks such as “No One Mourns The Wicked” and “Defying Gravity.” In the Oct. 9 announcement, a snippet of Grande singing “No One Mourns The Wicked” can be heard.

Between Bailey’s singing voice to Grande hitting those high notes in “No One Mourns The Wicked,” fans have been unwell over these new releases, which they’ve made pretty clear on social media.

I ABSOLUTELY LOST IT AT “Just you and I” 😭😭😭😭@Wicked Movie @wickedthesoundtrack @arianagrande @Cynthia Erivo #wicked #wickedsoundtrack #wickedmusical #wickedmovie

Omg Jonathan sounds SO GOOD😭😭😭😭 #dancingthroughlife #wickedmovie

this film and soundtrack is going to be new personality for the rest of 2024 and 2025, i fear #wicked #wickedmovie #wickedthemusical

If you see me sobbing violently in the corner of the theater no you didnt 😀 #wicked #wickedmovie #wickedthemusical #arianagrande #cynthiaerivo

Clearly, countless fans are dying over the Wicked movie soundtrack and newly released trailer — and rightfully so! I’ll try my best not to sing along to each song out loud when this movie hits theater. 

