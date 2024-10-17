What To Wear On Election Day (& What To Avoid) When You’re Headed To The Polls

If you couldn’t tell from your social media feed, daily conversations on campus, or your local news broadcast Election Day is fast approaching. Voting is one of the most important ways we as young people can make our voices heard this year and every year. There are so many important issues — like reproductive rights and climate change — on the ballot this year, so make sure you do your research on who and what is on your ballot. That way, you can feel empowered to make the right decision for you this election. During this process, it’s also important to do your research about what you can and cannot wear to the polls to ensure nothing comes in between you and your civic duty.

If you’re confused, I get it. Not everyone anticipates a dress code when going out to vote. But believe it or not, there is one. If you need a quick high school government class refresher: Our democracy thrives through free and fair elections. One of the ways this is ensured at the polls is by limiting what voters can and cannot wear. Most restrictions are on campaigning items, like clothes or accessories (possibly even hats or buttons, depending on where you live) that support a certain candidate, party, or issue. Certain items aren’t banned in every state, though. For instance, in Maine, you can wear a campaign button to the polls as long as it’s smaller than 3 inches in diameter.

These laws vary in specificity and severity state by state. For example, in Michigan, you may get a misdemeanor for wearing a political outfit, whereas in other states they may just ask you to turn your shirt inside out. The rules are generally concerned with the space 100 feet away from polling locations (although this varies, too — sometimes it’s 50 feet, and in other states it’s 200), so there’s no stress if you wanted to sport some merch on Election Day away from the polls.

In breaking your state’s voting dress code, you may be asked to leave by poll workers before you are able to cast your vote. Because of this, it’s important to be safe and check your state’s specific rules before heading out so your vote is counted.

With all of these rules, you may be wondering, what can you wear to the polls? Well, the best outfit is one that makes you feel confident — especially when voicing your opinion on the direction of our country! But, there are a few tried and tested products you may want to sport.

One thing I’d recommend is picking out a comfy pair of shoes. In 2020, there were long lines outside of polling places, sometimes even hours long. With that in mind, maybe wait to break in your new Doc Martens and opt for some supportive tennis shoes from brands like Hoka and On Cloud. Keeping in mind long lines, it’s important to remember that Election Day is in November, aka the middle of fall. As such, if you live in a state where it gets cold, you should think about layering up to avoid the cold in potential lines. This puffer from Old Navy is perfect to keep you nice and cozy — it’s great for wearing not just on Election Day but all throughout winter. Or why not try this super cute beanie from American Eagle? Sometimes voting may seem like a chore, so make it more exciting by dressing for the occasion! While campaign apparel is off limits, shirts and accessories that simply encourage voting are totally allowed. As a Snoopy girl, I found this voting T-shirt on Etsy extra cute. And who knows, maybe you’ll even encourage someone to head to their polling place.

It is also essential to remember that if you experience or witness anything at the polls that appears unfair or harsh, you should call the Election Protection Hotline (866-687-8683) or the Department of Justice Voting Section hotline (800-253-3931).

While there are certainly rules to what to wear while voting, if you do your research and go prepared, you can successfully make your voice heard this year — all while staying stylish.

Bestie, do you *actually* know how to vote? We’ve got everything you need to make sure you’re fully prepared for Nov. 5. Visit HowToActuallyVote.com for a step-by-step guide to making your voting plan.