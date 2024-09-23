What First-Time Voters Should Know Before Hitting The Polls For The 2024 Presidential Election

The 2024 presidential election is coming up on Nov. 5, and with it, comes the mounting anxiety over what kind of future awaits us all. With President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 election on July 21, a significant shift possessed our nation Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris rose to the occasion to go head-to-head against Republican former president Donald Trump. Signifying a monumental time in history, the political landscape has been altered yet again, and waves of people are engaging in discussions on where their votes will lie.

However, for those who are completely new to voting, entering this complex political system can be quite daunting; there is so much information about the voting process, policies, and candidates that one needs to know, and searching for legitimate, unbiased explanations can be difficult to find.

Luckily, to help you navigate through this complicated process, I spoke with two experts — political and financial educator Jason Ball and attorney Lyle Solomon about what Gen Z should know before voting for the first time ahead of the 2024 election. And while voting for the first time can seem intimidating, hopefully, you’ll be able to discover just how important — and empowering — it is to make your voice heard.

First Things First: Do your research

From economic stability to reproductive rights and climate change, voting is a privilege that holds heavy significance. Knowing your rights and being aware of how your decisions may impact the future is essential when it comes to this upcoming Presidential Election.

“It’s vital to recognize that candidates often prioritize policies that favor groups who show up to vote,” Ball shares. “Over the past 30 years, I’ve seen how those who don’t vote may end up under policies that don’t align with their interests. Voting is your opportunity to ensure your voice is heard and that the issues you care about are represented.”

It’s important that you take an interest in politics and understand that these policies will impact you and those around you, as everyone’s livelihood revolves around these matters. “First-time voters should remember that this is an opportunity to have a voice in shaping the community and country,” Solomon adds. “As such, research on candidates and issues should seriously be carried out.”

While the two prominent figures are Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former president Donald Trump (R), there are also other options when it comes to casting your vote. While generally unpopular, voting third-party is a choice for all voters — so be sure to do your research on all candidates on the ballot before casting your vote.

Educating yourself will help ease the worry or stress you may be feeling. If you’re unsure of where to start, you can find unbiased sites that provide extensive information on the candidates and the electoral process itself so you can feel prepared in time for the election.

“I recommend resources like Ballotpedia, VoteSmart, FactCheck.org, and Vote411.org by the League of Women Voters,” Ball shares. “These platforms offer comprehensive, fact-based insights that help you make an informed decision without the noise of partisan politics.”

Solomon adds that you can check your state’s election website for straightforward information on the candidates as well. Once you’ve learned more about the candidates, their agendas, and the way policies may impact your community, diving into the voting process itself is the next important step you’ll take.

Check your voter registration

Voting can be overwhelming at first, but the process is more straightforward than you think. However, before you can vote, you’ll need to register yourself. It’s important to note that voter registration deadlines and processes may vary according to state, so it’s important to check your state’s registration regulations early.

First off, you must be a U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older in order to register; some states require you to be a resident for a minimum of 30 days before voting and/or registering during a certain time period before the election.

To register, you can do so through your local county elections office by mailing in your form or by completing it in person. The other option is to register online, which is what most states allow. To register online, you’ll need your driver’s license, state-issued ID, and the last four digits of your social security number. The only times you’ll need to update your voter registration is if you’ve moved or altered your name or gender.

Additionally, some states also offer same day voter registration, where you can register and vote on Election Day or during an early voting period.

There are a few different ways to vote

Once you’ve done this, you have two options: mail-in or in-person voting. With mail-in, citizens receive a ballot in the mail without the need for a request; they can fill it out on their own time before sending it back in either by mailing it to your county elections official, returning it at a polling place, dropping it at a ballot drop-off location, or authorizing someone to return the ballot on your behalf. Additionally, voting by mail may allow you to cast your vote early (depending on your state), so you can avoid the crowds on Election Day.

Contrastingly, you can go in-person to the polls, which can be held at government buildings or even schools. You’ll have to wait in line, but once you’re in, you’ll most likely be asked to sign in and show your ID before you can proceed and obtain your ballot. If English isn’t your first language and you’re having difficulty reading the ballot, there should also be language assistance as well.

Either method is valid, and really, it all comes down to preference. “Personally, I’ve appreciated the convenience and safety of mail-in voting for years, especially when health or time constraints are a concern,” Ball says. “However, in-person voting connects you directly with the democratic process and ensures your vote is counted without delay.”

If you’re unable to physically go in and vote, then mail-in voting can be a lifesaver, and on the other hand, voting in person can feel a lot more personal and direct. “Voting via mail is convenient because you are able to vote from your house; if you want assurance that the paper is turned in right away, you physically go,” Solomon adds. “You choose based on your preference because either way is secure.”

Regardless of which method is best, what matters is that you get your vote in! And remember, your involvement as a citizen stretches beyond the polls, as it’s important to be an active participant in politics in one way or another.

“Your involvement is a lifelong commitment to shaping the world you want to live in and leaving a legacy for the next generation,” Ball emphasizes. Understanding just how important voting is and how it affects not only you, but the rest of our nation, is one thing young voters should remember. Now, by the time November rolls in, you’ll be well prepared and ready to cast your vote. Good luck!