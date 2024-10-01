Election Day Is Almost Here. See How Young Voters Feel About The Candidates & Issues

At this point, two things are clear: The 2024 presidential election is very soon, and young voters are very invested in it. Gen Z has experienced a mix of confusion, excitement, fear, and angst during this election season, as candidates dropped out of — and joined — the race, released controversial statements, and more. But despite all the ups and downs, in the final few weeks leading up to Election Day, young voters are making it clear where they stand.

I don’t think it’s news to anyone when I say young voters will play a large role in the upcoming election, considering 41 million members of Gen Z are eligible to vote this year, with 8 million of them becoming eligible in 2024 alone. However, how, exactly, is this population of voters going to influence the election? In August 2024 — mere weeks away from the election — Her Campus conducted a nationwide survey of our audience to attempt to answer this question, gathering respondents’ thoughts and opinions about the upcoming election, including what they believe to be the key issues at stake and how they feel about the two leading presidential candidates: former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are the key takeaways from the survey.

When it comes to the issues driving their votes, Gen Zers remain consistent.

In the August 2024 election survey, 88% of respondents said they plan to vote, with 82% already registered to vote and 15% planning to register. For many, these decisions to vote are driven by the issues they care most about. In Her Campus’s August 2024 survey, respondents selected the following as their top issues of the election: reproductive rights, the economy, gun control, the environment and climate change, and health care. This falls in line with past Her Campus surveys, in which respondents listed the majority of these issues as their most pressing topics as well.

Growing up in a time where school shooter drills are normalized, being witness to the negative impacts of economic crises, and living through large global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way Gen Zers have approached life and their futures — according to an NBC report, America’s youngest adults are more pragmatic than their forebears. This is all to say that it isn’t surprising for the issues to be at the core of young voters’ priorities; they are demanding a security that they didn’t have growing up for their futures.

This is plenty of coverage of where each candidate stands on these issues, but what do young voters actually think about their stances? According to the August survey, 63% of respondents believe Harris cares about the same issues as they do, while 19% of respondents said the same about Trump.

“[Harris] really talks to the average American and guides her policy and plans based on the real American people,” Beth*, a 21-year-old student from Wisconsin, wrote in the survey.

Many people feel more confident about voting in the election now that Harris is running.

Among the presidential candidates, Harris was the top choice in the survey, with 66% of respondents saying they plan to vote for her, compared to Donald Trump’s 26%. (The remaining 8% selected “unsure” or “other.”) This is a large shift from Her Campus’s earlier election survey in May, which showed respondents’ top candidates were President Joe Biden (26%), Trump (19%), and Robert F. Kennedy (19%).

This change can largely be attributed to Biden dropping out of the race on July 21 and subsequently endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee instead. Many progressive Gen Zers were reluctant to vote for Biden due to concerns about his age, ability to follow through with his goals, and performance at the first presidential debate. “Though I believe Biden has done a decent job and showed values in things important to me, he did not seem fit to run,” Sage*, 20, wrote in the survey. “His age has caused deterioration to his mental state and ability to lead a country during such a crucial point.”

Now, 51% of survey respondents reported becoming more confident in voting this election season once Harris took Biden’s place. “It seems like Harris is confident in what she stands for and wants what’s best for everyone,” Julia*, 23, said in the survey. Lynn*, 22, also added, “She represents a historic and groundbreaking candidacy. As the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, Harris embodies progress and the potential for further change in American leadership. Her experience in office, commitment to justice, and dedication to issues such as health care, climate change, and civil rights resonate with many who see her as a champion for equality and inclusion.”

Many young voters also feel confident in Harris because they believe she understands them on a level that older politicians may not — and for many Gen Zers, this has a lot to do with the way her team utilizes social media to connect with audiences. In the survey, 61% said Kamala Harris’s social media campaign resonates with them, with 46% saying it makes them more likely to vote for her. In comparison, 16% said Donald Trump’s social media presence resonated with them, and 14% said it makes them more likely to vote for him.

When choosing a leader, representation matters.

For many young voters, the presidential election isn’t just about issues and policies, but representation as well. In fact, 51% of survey respondents said they believe race and gender representation is important to them when voting for a presidential candidate.

“Representation … ensures the elected leader reflects and understands the diverse needs, values, and experiences of the population,” Megan*, 22, wrote in the survey. “A candidate who represents your community, identity, or beliefs is more likely to advocate for policies that address your specific concerns and promote a more inclusive and equitable society.”

Representation … ensures the elected leader reflects and understands the diverse needs, values, and experiences of the population.

For those who look at representation as a factor in deciding who to vote for, Harris appears to be a popular choice. “As a young woman, it is exciting to be able to vote in an election where a woman and a person of color is running. I see myself in Harris and cannot wait to be part of the reason as to why she takes office.” CiCi*, 22, said in the survey. Sam*, a 20-year-old student from the Midwest, added, “As a woman with a genetic disorder, representation from a female leader would ensure I am able to have children via IVF so they can have a healthier life than I do.”

That said, not everyone sees representation as a valid reason to vote for someone. “I think representation is important but I honestly care more about policy and I will always hold that first,” Sarah*, 21, wrote.

Clearly, Gen Zers have a lot of thoughts about the upcoming election, and soon they’ll be able to share those thoughts at the ballot box. You should join them, too — be sure you’re registered to vote and make your plan to show up on Election Day.

*Names have been changed.