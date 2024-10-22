What Are Cowboy Pillows? ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Loves Wearing This Brand

Just because The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 is over doesn’t mean I’m not still obsessed with Jen Affleck. If you’re still hung up on the show that brought us Fruity Pebbles Gate and amazing drama, then — like me — you’ve probably been bingeing all of the cast members’ TikTok videos. Maybe you’ve even gotten some outfit inspo from their posts, too. Along with being a great place to address rumors and keep fans updated, cast members like Jen Affleck have also been using TikTok to sport cute outfits and rep some small businesses. For instance, in mid-October, Affleck released two TikToks wearing cute tops with the phrase “Cowboy Pillows” written on them. And let’s just say, she’s influenced me.

The first TikTok, posted by Affleck’s SLOMW costar Jessi Ngatikaura on Oct. 11, features Affleck with some of her fellow cast members as she sports a tank top with “Cowboy Pillows” written in red on the front. In the video, the girls lip sync, “What’s something you’d like to have on your bed? Cowboys.” (And I’m not even going to get into the fact that Jen didn’t lip sync “cowboys,” but trust, it was noted.)

The second video was posted a day later on Affleck’s own account, and in it, Affleck appears to be wearing an oversized T-shirt with the same Cowboy Pillows logo. In this TikTok, she warns against fans assuming they know everything about her life, captioning the video: “No one knows the full story.” But, just because I don’t know the full story about Affleck’s personal life doesn’t mean I won’t find out the full story about these Cowboy Pillows tops she keeps wearing.

The company that makes these shirts is called Sheisgracielou, and they have a large collection of Cowboy Pillows products on their website. The company was founded by Grace Vonstrahl and, according to the site, is made to encompass “a Western aesthetic composed of [Vonhstrahl’s] original artwork.” The company is based in Oceanside, California, but is very in touch with modern country culture — I mean, the brand even has Morgan Wallen-themed apparel. (And in case you don’t understand what Cowboy Pillows are, it refers to a cowboy sleeping on a woman’s chest.)

On the website, there’s a large collection of Cowboy Pillows merchandise, including the shirts Affleck was wearing in her TikToks: both the Tank Top ($28) and the T-Shirt ($50). Some other popular Cowboy Pillows styles are the Camo T-Shirts ($45) and Pink Shorts ($35). Besides the Cowboy Pillows print, the brand also sells other clothing items with similar slogans. For instance, this “Cowgirls Break Hearts” Tank Top ($28) is similar to the one Affleck sported, and this pink camo “Cowgirl Era” Trucker Hat ($35) is another fave. With all these options, you’ll be channeling your inner Jen in no time.

This brand is certainly up and coming, and Affleck’s TikToks are only helping to make it even more popular. It’s really nice to see social media uplift women-owned brands like Sheisgracielou, and in honor of this, there’s one condition if you buy any of these items: You have to take inspiration from Jen and make a TikTok. I don’t make the rules! I can’t wait to see all the fit checks and Cowboy Pillows videos all over my FYP.