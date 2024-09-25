Here’s What Whitney Had To Say About *That* Infamous Fruity Pebbles Situation

If you can’t get enough of the sizzling drama surrounding The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, then you will love what’s coming next! On Sept. 25, Whitney Leavitt, one of the show’s cast members, appeared on The Squeeze podcast, where she dove into how she was painted as the “villain” following numerous incidents in the show’s first season. One of those incidents was the infamous the Fruity Pebbles Gate. Leavitt didn’t hold back from telling her side of the story and gave listeners some tea on the drama that went down.

Now, if you’re not familiar with the Fruity Pebbles incident, allow me to catch you up on it. In episode 3 of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, Demi explained to the group that her and husband have used Fruity Pebbles (yes, the cereal) during their sexual encounters.

After learning this, Whitney gifted Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles during a Galentine’s Day party. Demi was not amused by this and expressed frustration over feeling like Whitney violated her privacy. A lot of fans took to social media to defend Demi and put the blame on Whitney for not acknowledging her feelings beforehand.

While appearing on the podcast, Leavitt opened up about the Fruity Pebbles incident, claiming that she got permission from Demi to make a joke out of the sexual encounter. “I knew that it was a sensitive and very private sexual innuendo between their relationship,” Whitney told hosts Taylor and Tay Lautner. “I didn’t want to cross a boundary.”

She went on to explain that the reason she got upset after giving Demi the gift was because Demi reacted to it in an offensive way. “I had felt sabotaged. I was thinking in my head, like, ‘Oh my gosh. Was this a decision you made to make me look bad on purpose?’” she said. “That’s why you see that reaction.”

She then said that she’d never intentionally hurt someone else’s feelings. “If I had given someone a gift and they were genuinely upset about it, I would feel not only embarrassed but so horrible that I had done that,” Leavitt said.

She added that she doesn’t know what had happened for Demi’s feelings toward the gift to change, but admitted to having “built a little bit of resentment from that moment.” She added, “Because of the mistake that I did make, I still wish I didn’t do that.”

I, for one, hope there are no more food-related rifts in a potential Season 2.