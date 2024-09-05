Where To Follow Follow ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Cast On TikTok

ICYMI, Hulu has a new reality series coming and it’s definitely one you don’t want to miss out on. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premieres on Sept. 6, follows a group of Mormon moms and influencers whose sex scandal rocked social media to its core.

The women grew to popularity on TikTok as part of #MomTok, which they created viral content for together. This group of scantily clad beautiful bombshells who post dancing videos and skits while also being non-traditional Mormons, gained a huge following online.

Everything was going well for the group until 2022, when Taylor Frankie Paul, one of the prominent influencers of #MomTok, announced that she would be separating from her husband. In a now-infamous TikTok Live, Paul told her followers that behind the picture-perfect content house was the secret of “soft-swinging” in her friend group. Paul claimed that the couples in the group would drink and swap partners. “No one is innocent,” Paul said. “Everyone has hooked up with everyone.” It’s alleged that no one was allowed to go all the way unless both spouses were in the room, but Paul claimed her divorce stemmed specifically from her breaking those swinging rules with a friend’s husband. Now, this internet drama has made its debut on a much larger platform.

With The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives finally here, let’s learn a little bit more about the show’s starts, including where to follow them.

Taylor Frankie Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Paul is one of the main stars of the show. Back in 2022, she shocked the #MomTok community when she shared the swinger drama.

Along with the swinger scandal, Paul was also arrested in February 2023 on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child following a fight with her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. She pleaded guilty in 2023 to aggravated assault while the remaining charges were dropped. Taylor is currently divorced and still with Mortensen. The two welcomed Paul’s third child together in March 2023.

Demi Engemann (@demilucymay_)

Engemann is an influencer with over 300,000 followers on TikTok. She’s 29 years old and married to her husband Bret Engemann, who is 46. This is her second marriage. She is passionate about sharing her experiences of motherhood and having a blended family that includes her and her husband’s three children.

Jennifer Affleck (@jenniferaffleckk)

Affleck is a mom of two, whom she shares with her husband Zac Affleck. For many people, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen this couple’s last name in the spotlight. Zac is cousins with famous Hollywood brothers Ben and Casey Affleck.

Jen says she is not a typical Mormon but her faith is strong.

Jessi Ngatikaura (@_justjessiiii)

@_justjessiiii Just a few girls who probably need therapy heading to LA for some press ✈️🫶🏼 ♬ som original – lipe

Ngatikaura was previously divorced but is currently married to second husband Jordan Ngatikaura. The couple have blended family that includes her three kids.

Ngatikaura is a hairdresser with over 10 years of experience and even owns a hair school and extension company, both called JZ Styles.

Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor)

Taylor is the youngest of the cast at just 23 years old. She is a single mother of two boys and is trying to navigate life post-divorce.

Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley)

Neely is a former D1 tennis player who attended Brigham Young University. She is the founder of Babymama, which sells natal nutrition gummies. She, too, has a blended family that includes her husband, Jacob Neeley, and their two kids. She currently documents her IVF journey on TikTok.

Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews)

Matthews is married to her husband Jace Terry, and the two have three kids. She uses her online platform to document her struggles with a chronic skin condition, which has resonated with her audience as she has 2.4 million followers on TikTok.

Whitney Leavitt (@whitneyleavitt)

@whitneyleavitt Excited & not excited to see this with you all 🤗 @secretlivesonhulu ♬ Breaking News – Breaking News

Whitney is married to her husband Conner Leavitt and they have two kids with one on the way. She loves to cook and dance on her TikTok.

Now that you’ve met the cast, get ready to learn a whole lot more about them in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu. Grab your popcorn and prepare for them to spill the tea.