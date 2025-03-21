I Went To The Victoria’s Secret Bombshell NYC Pop-Up & It Was As Iconic As You’d Think

Victoria’s Secret just turned New York City into a perfume dreamscape. In honor of the Bombshell fragrance’s 15th anniversary, the brand unveiled an immersive pop-up experience that felt like stepping inside the perfume bottle itself — flirty, feminine, and undeniably pink. The beauty retailer also celebrated with a dazzling new edition of the fragrance, this time infused with a sparkling mix of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, and vanilla orchid sourced straight from Madagascar. The scent? A little sweet, a little seductive, and entirely main-character-worthy.

Hosted at Gansevoort Plaza on West 12th St. and 9th Ave from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the pop-up was a love letter to the iconic scent, wrapping guests in a vibrant, perfume-filled oasis that felt like the perfect antidote to New York’s seemingly never-ending winter. Between the scent wafting through the air and the sea of pink florals, it was as if spring had arrived early — just for Bombshell.

Attendees were treated to luxe perfume samples and limited-edition Bombshell Newspapers (aka future collectibles), while the first hundred guests walked away with 1.2 oz. bottles of the new eau de parfum and fresh floral bouquets. This latest Bombshell release is the newest of over 30 different iterations of the perfume, and this time, it arrives in a sparkling gold bottle — a bold contrast to its signature pink predecessors. Because if there’s one thing Bombshell knows how to do, it’s make an entrance.

Photo By Kea Humilde

The pop-up also featured a coffee bar, where guests could pick up free lattes in cups wrapped in the brand’s signature pink stripes — because nothing pairs better with a spritz of Bombshell than a caffeine fix. From the pink trailer adorned with oversized flowers to the monogrammed café tables scattered around the plaza, every inch of the space was dripping in Bombshell’s DNA. Even the air carried hints of the fragrance, making the entire experience feel like stepping into a Victoria’s Secret campaign brought to life.

Photo By Kea Humilde

This isn’t the only Victoria’s Secret pop-up that happened either. From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST, the lingerie brand also hosted an event at its flagship location on 640 5th Ave, where the first eighty attendees received the Peony Satin Short Robe and a 1.7 oz bottle of Bombshell Eau de Parfum for free.

If you missed the pop-up’s grand debut on March 21, don’t panic — there’s still time to immerse yourself in all things Bombshell. The activation will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 22 and 23, giving fans a full weekend to soak in the scent, sip a latte, and snag limited-edition goodies. So don’t just walk, strut. This isn’t just a pop-up; it’s a full-sensory love letter to the fragrance that has defined confidence, glamour, and main character energy for the past 15 years. And trust us, you need to be a part of it.