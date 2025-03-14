12 Phlur Perfume Dupes For Scents Like Vanilla Skin, Missing Person, & More

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
There is truly no better compliment than being told you smell good, and Phlur’s trending scents are a surefire way to smell good all day long. With viral scents like Vanilla Skin and Missing Person, Phlur has definitely made its mark in the perfume world. Creating a signature scent is practically a rite of passage, and if you’ve been searching for your 2025 fragrance, Phlur is a great place to start.
The only issue you might face? Perfume can get expensive. We can’t all afford to buy every scent our hearts desire, so we have to be sure about the products we do decide to buy. Lucky for all of us, there are plenty of dupes online for everything from clothes to body mists. If you’ve been eyeing a Phlur scent, why not try out a dupe for a fraction of the price? Not only are these Phlur dupes great for any college student on a budget, but they also allow for you to try out a bunch of different smells for less. With these Phlur dupes, you can feel free to experiment and try new things. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find your new favorite scent.
- Phlur Vanilla Skin Dupe: Saltair Salt Water Vanilla ($16)
Everyone loves a vanilla scent, and Saltair has put a twist on the classic. This salty, warm, and sweet body mist is complex, and will leave you smelling absolutely amazing.
- Phlur Missing Person Dupe: fine’ry. Without a Trace ($15)
Like Missing Person, Without a Trace aims to encapsulate the lingering scent of someone. With hints of neroli and cedarwood, you’ll want to wear it everyday.
- Phlur Caramel Skin Dupe: Forever 21 Whipped Caramel ($15)
If you want to smell like candy, this caramel scent is for you. Paired with notes of pistachio and vanilla, this perfume is better than dessert.
- Phlur Solar Power Dupe: Rachel Zoe Instinct ($40)
Like Solar Power, Instinct is a floral musk with hints of orange blossom and bergamot. You’ll love this scents’ richness and earthy vibe.
- Phlur Tangerine Boy Dupe: Pacifica Tuscan Blood Orange ($22)
This fruity and citrusy scent is the perfect smell for the summer — or gray spring days you wish were summer. This scent will wake you up and keep you smelling amazing.
- Phlur Somebody Wood Dupe: Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar ($45)
If you’re into more rich, woodsy scents, Saffron & Cedaris for you. Its base note of cedarwood is softened by hints of jasmine — I promise, you’ll be obsessed.
- Phlur Soft Spot Dupe: Dossier Floral Musk ($32)
Soft Spot and Floral Musk share a woody base note, which pairs excellently with hints of florals, jasmine, and pear. This is a great everyday scent you won’t want to wash off.
- Phlur Heavy Cream Dupe: Lush Sticky Dates Body Spray ($40)
If you’re in the market for a light and luxurious scent, Sticky Dates is for you. Its sweet and floral notes are grounded by base notes of sandalwood and caramel, meaning this scent is great for everyday wear.
- Phlur Strawberry Letter Dupe: Bodycology Strawberry Cheesecake ($5)
This sweet and playful scent will leave your mouth watering. With hints of strawberry, cream, and warm vanilla, this body mist literally makes me hungry.
- Phlur Coconut Skin Dupe: Victoria’s Secret Coconut ($20)
If you’re trying to channel all the tropical, summer vibes, Victoria Secret’s Coconut body mist is about to be your ride or die. This luxurious and warm scent is great for long beach days.
- Phlur Mood Ring Dupe: Dossier Citrus Marine ($29)
This exciting and fresh scent has bold notes of citrus and grapefruit. However, like Mood Ring, Citrus Marine is grounded by its base note of amberwood. If you’re looking to refresh your perfume collection, this is a great place to start.
- Phlur Not Your Baby Dupe: Dossier Spicy Orchid ($43)
Both Not Your Baby and Spicy Orchid put a twist on florals, with hints of spice that come through in scents like cinnamon and pink pepper. With a sweet vanilla base, this is not your regular floral perfume.