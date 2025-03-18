If you’re a Greatest Showman fanatic, you *need* this fragrance. In 2024, Cirque du Soleil launched its first-ever fragrance, L’eau de Parfum, a fragrance that’s inspired by all the heavenly foods you would typically eat at the circus — including cotton candy, buttery popcorn, and caramel apples. Ever since its launch, the Cirque du Soleil perfume has gotten amazing reviews on TikTok due to its addictive scent and magical packaging. Here’s what to know about Cirque du Soleil’s L’eau de Parfum if it’s all over your FYP, too.

Cirque du Soleil L’eau De Parfum Scent

Gourmand-loving girlies, if you want to smell like a walking snack bar, look no further. The perfume has top notes of cotton candy, red apple, and bergamot, middle notes of butter, popcorn, freesia, and iris petals, and base notes of caramel, vanilla bean, amber, and sandalwood. If you’re skeptical about the butter and popcorn notes, don’t worry — reviews say the scent isn’t overpowering, and it smells more like a “delicious, juicy, and sweet” mix of vanilla and caramel.

Cirque du Soleil L’eau De Parfum Reviews

The fragrance doesn’t just smell delicious — it’s extremely long-lasting, too. People on TikTok are obsessed with its uniqueness, as the scent typically changes throughout the day. Also, if you love the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist but want something more grown-up and sophisticated, the Cirque du Soleil L’eau de Parfum will be the perfect addition to your collection.

Cirque du Soleil L’eau De Parfum Bottle

I’m not sure I’ve ever said this, but the Cirque du Soleil perfume bottle is quite possibly just as good as the scent itself. The bottle features an art deco-inspired glass component and stunning gold detailing. The cap represents Cirque du Soleil’s logo emblem, which evokes feelings of youth and energy. The brand says the fragrance is an homage to Cirque du Soleil’s dazzling spectacles and performances.

Where To Buy Cirque du Soleil L’eau de Parfum

The tricky thing about this fragrance is that it’s not widely available to test in stores — it’s exclusively sold online and in bespoke perfumeries, including Scent Bar locations in California and New York, Indiehouse locations in Georgia and Louisiana, and the Bellagio and MGM Grand hotels in Las Vegas. The full-size 100 mL perfume retails for $195, and the smaller 10 mL bottle retails for $35.