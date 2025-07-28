It’s certainly not easy for me to acknowledge that summer is nearing its end and that a new school year is upon us, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for ways to channel some much-needed main character energy and romanticize the upcoming academic year before it arrives. One of my favorite ways to do that? Back-to-school shopping. And with Urban Outfitters’s first-ever annual UO Haul Sale, there are sooo many deals that need to be on your radar.

When I say back-to-school shopping, I’m not talking about your general school supplies, like the planners, pens, or highlighters (although, these are also great to stock up on). I’m more interested in how we can revamp our wardrobes this semester. So, UO loyal customers rejoice! Starting on July 29 and wrapping up on Aug. 5, the first annual UO Haul Sale will offer the brand’s bestselling styles at prices that are hard to beat.

Over 1,000 styles are set to be included in the UO Haul Sale, so mark your calendars. Whether you’re shopping for the customer-favorite BDG denim, stylish going-out-tops, or even dorm decor, prepare to level up both your fashion and interior design game all in one go.

@urbanoutfitters Our first-ever annual UO Haul Sale + some extra surprises are loading up. 📦 Link in bio to sign-up to be notified for the sale (and be the first to shop). 🛍️ ♬ original sound – Urban Outfitters

UO Rewards members will be the first to shop the UO Haul Sale, as the first two days of the sale (July 29-30) will be exclusive to the brand’s most loyal customers. The sale will then be open to the public from July 31 to Aug. 5. Not a rewards member yet? I strongly urge you to sign up for UO Rewards ASAP, so you can be among the first to shop the sale.

With this being UO’s first time hosting a sale on such a grand scale, it definitely holds the potential of becoming a promo we can look forward to every school year. During this special week-long sale, UO customers can expect real-time updates, curated collections, and must-have roundups from community creators and trusted voices at UO. In the meantime, you can start hitting add to cart on all your faves via the official Urban Outfitters website.