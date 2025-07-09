If you’ve ever watched a home decor or renovation show and thought, “Wow, I wish someone would do that for my college dorm,” then today is your lucky day. On July 9, Urban Outfitters announced its Dream Dorm Makeover Contest for college students, in partnership with the ultimate home improvement channel, HGTV. And let me tell you, the prize package is a dorm-dweller’s dream.

Running from July 9 to Aug. 9, Urban Outfitters’s Dream Dorm Makeover Contest is a social media-based competition for design-loving students — specifically, those who use Pinterest. Anyone interested in entering just needs to put together a Pinterest board that showcases their dream dorm — this can include design elements like aesthetic mood boards and product wish lists, as well as functional planning like layout ideas and supplies lists. Additionally, entrants must follow both @urbanoutfitters and @hgtv on Instagram and Pinterest, name their Pinterest board “UO x HGTV Dream Dorm,” and include at least 10 pins from the UO x HGTV co-curated board. And that’s it!

The winner will get a dorm makeover by an HGTV designer, complete with decor from Urban Outfitters, as well as a $5,000 cash prize. (So like, if your scholarship money doesn’t quite cover your dorm supplies, this could def help you out!) The winner will also be featured on Urban Outfitters’s social media, documenting the dorm makeover in action.

“This contest is about more than designing a dorm room,” Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters, said in a press release about the initiative. “It’s about helping students define their space and sense of self during a time of major transition. “A dorm isn’t just where you study or sleep. It’s where your style evolves, friendships form, and a new chapter begins.”

Dream Dorm Makeover is part of Urban’s larger UO Haul initiative, a back-to-campus campaign that includes the launch of tons of dorm decor to shop, as well as pop-ups and giveaways. For more updates on Urban’s back-to-college offerings, fans can check out the UO Haul page.