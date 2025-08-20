Dunkin’s Fall Menu Is Here, But It’s Missing 1 Old Fan Favorite

Fall can officially begin now that Dunkin has dropped their official fall 2025 menu in stores today, Aug. 20. After all, spooky season is never complete without the total inundation of the sweet and nutty holy grail that is pumpkin-flavored goodies. This year, Dunkin’s taken an unconventional route and expanded their menu outside of the pumpkin-shaped box. Read onward to get a taste of Dunkin’s Fall Menu for 2025 and get ready to run to your car to see for yourself.

This morning, I checked the Dunkin app on my phone with eager fingers. It’s around this time every year that the old-reliable coffee chain makes their fall menu available to the waiting crowd. I’m searching for one thing — and I’m not shocked to see that it’s not there. Pumpkin Cold Foam, last spotted on Dunkin’s menu in 2022, is nowhere to be found. I’m devastated, but not enough to stop me from getting a pump of Pumpkin Swirl in my Shaken Espresso.

Out with the old and in with the new.

Let’s talk about what they do have, because there’s a lot of new and delectable items worthy of sharing the spotlight. If you’re looking for some childhood nostalgia, Dunkin is capitalizing on those end-of-the-cereal-bowl moments where the milk becomes sweet and marshmallowy with a Cereal N’ Milk Latte. The drink itself replaces traditional milk options with a new release, Cereal Milk, following in the footsteps of the CoffeeMilk from earlier this year.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Daydream Refresher is getting some company with a new Mixed Berry option. Previous releases from Sabrina’s collaboration with Dunkin include Mango and Strawberry. With Man’s Best Friend coming out on Aug. 29 – nine days, people – I have to wonder if she’s taken the heed from her bestie, Taylor Swift, and this new drink is an Easter Egg for the upcoming album. That, or I’m having sugar-induced hallucinations from eating too many munchkins.

There’s more! Yes, really.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), the cultural phenomenon and fan favorite, has returned. As has the Pumpkin Swirl, the perfect addition to shake up any cold brew or iced coffee order, customizable for how much sweetness you’re craving. The Pumpkin Cake Donut and Pumpkin Munchkins have made their long-awaited return, too. Still, there’s more crave-worthy treats to help with your morning commute – the Kreme Delight Donut, Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich, and a brand new Iced Pumpkin Loaf.

While Dunkin fanatics might be missing certain items from this release, they’re sure to find plenty of variety and exciting new options available if they can see past the pumpkin haze. Some are even relieved that the late-August release focuses less on the seasonal hallmark, noting that it’s “too early” for fall to take over the menu. Sabrina Carpenter is sort of like the new Punxsutawney Phil, signaling six more weeks of summer. We’ll take it!

For me, any day with Dunkin is going to be sweet, and luckily, it just got even sweeter with their pumpkin-fueled, childhood-inspired, pop-star-approved menu for fall 2025.