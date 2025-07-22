Urban Decay & Ari Kytsya’s Collab Is Breaking The Stigma Around Adult Content Creators

On July 18, Ari Kytsya teamed up with Urban Decay to “cancel boring makeup,” and hearing that an adult entertainer is the new face of a popular brand had me jumping around my bedroom like a June bug in a frying pan. The last time I was this excited for a collab was when all the Spidermans met. As a sex educator, a woman who loves makeup, and a die-hard Kytsya fan, this collaboration is not only my personal dream, it’s an important indicator for changing societal views on the adult entertainment industry.

For context, if you don’t know Kytsya, she is a self-proclaimed “mattress actress” on OnlyFans with a huge following on TikTok. Though her work in the adult entertainment industry has attracted a thirsty male audience, her social media content mainly caters to young women. She posts tell-alls about her industry, videos with her boyfriend Yung Gravy, honest plastic surgery talks, and even, makeup tutorials. Her sarcasm, candor, and ability to showcase how well makeup stays on in sticky situations make her a perfect fit for a cheeky beauty brand like Urban Decay. While others were caught off guard that such a huge brand would hire a sex worker, I wasn’t surprised at all.

Though the adult entertainment industry still carries major stigma, I truly feel that the sentiment is moving in a positive direction. That said, this growing grace isn’t extended to just any sex workers, but rather the ones who provide brutal honesty on their industry. Kytsya is one of those voices, creating a nuanced perspective on sex work by sharing the good, bad, and the ugly. She doesn’t glamorize her work; instead, she’s open about the financial risk and the mental and physical toll of the job, including being stalked by fans and undergoing so many cosmetic procedures she sometimes forgets them all. “If there is still another job you want to explore, do that sh*t first, because a lot of people do not respect this job,” Kytsya said in a video about the worst parts of being an adult content creator. “That corporate job may not be an option later.”

Sex Workers are breaking into the mainstream.

Kytsya isn’t the only influencer offering a candid perspective on adult content. Harry Jowsey, reality TV star and former top-earning male creator on OnlyFans, has shared moments that hint at the awkward, and sometimes invasive, side of his fame. In one instance, he recalled being solicited with cash by a man while out to dinner with friends. Still, Jowsey’s involvement in OnlyFans didn’t stop him from appearing on Dancing With The Stars, a mainstream, family-friendly show, where, despite lackluster dance moves, he kept getting voted through week after week simply because audiences wanted to see more of him.

Trisha Paytas is another example of how sex work doesn’t always derail a public career; it can become part of the appeal. Known for her chaotic internet presence and endless roster of performance-related jobs, Paytas has spoken openly about making much of her income from adult content in the past. Her OnlyFans content is more well-known, but in an interview with Rolling Stone, she also described her time as “a hooker on Santa Monica Boulevard.” She’s even self-published a book titled The Stripper Diaries. For Paytas, her unconventional lifestyle as a former sex worker, a content creator, and a mother hasn’t alienated her audience; it’s what keeps them coming back.

Nuanced outlooks draw viewers in because most people don’t have black and white views on adult content. Yes, the industry is riddled with corruption, but at its core, is one consenting adult paying to view another consenting adult having sex that big of a deal? It can be confusing and polarizing when religious or political figures are acting like adult content is the greatest evil, and activists are telling you all sex work needs to be normalized. That’s why creators who provide well-rounded opinions sit so well with audiences: they humanize the controversy.

Urban Decay’s choice to make Kytsya the face of their brand is a great marketing decision on so many levels. Firstly, because they were able to identify the changing sentiment and not only take advantage of it, but position themselves as a leader at the forefront of sex worker positivity.

But from a more general standpoint, Kytsya isn’t just a random sex worker used to create controversy for views; she’s an incredible fit for the job. One of the reasons Kytsya is so popular is because of her distinctive makeup routine. I see women recreate her makeup all the time on TikTok: The dark upper lip liner and under-eye contour are utterly recognizable. Viewers trust that Kytsya uses products that are built to last because her content proves the makeup’s durability in extreme environments — like sex.

And of course, Urban Decay has always tried to differentiate its brand from other softer makeup brands like e.l.f. or Maybelline. With shade names like Sinnocent, Perversion, Love Drug, Freak, Virgin, and Tease, it has always been clear — since literally the early 2000s — that they are a darker, edgier brand. So, hiring an adult entertainer isn’t out of left field — in fact, I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner.

I hope this growing visibility continues to open the door for more honest conversations about the sex industry. Sure, it has a deeply flawed culture, but it stems from society’s unwillingness to talk about it openly or compassionately. Real change starts by listening to the people who have actually worked in the industry. They’re not inherently devious or mysterious, but human beings with everyday interests like wearing bold makeup or ballroom dancing. The more we see sex workers as whole people, equally worthy of opportunity, the closer we get to building a culture that can make positive change in sex work like any other industry.