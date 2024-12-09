Trisha Paytas Was On ‘SNL’ & The Internet Has Thoughts

Is there anything Trisha Paytas *hasn’t* done? Paytas has previously had cameos on Celebrity Big Brother, My Strange Addiction, Modern Family, a Katy Perry music video, and more. Now, Paytas can add Saturday Night Live to her acting experience. On Dec. 7, Paytas appeared in an SNL skit accompanied by host and heartthrob Paul Mescal for a skit all about the phenomenon that is Spotify Wrapped.

In the skit, Mescal plays the role of Myron and he is accompanied by other cast members — Andrew Dismukes, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman — who are all discussing their year’s Spotify Wrapped. After Myron’s friends share that they’re too ashamed to show off their Spotify Wrapped, Myron could not be more proud to showcase his. In the skit, his most listened-to artist is Satoshi Gutman (played by Bowen Yang). Gutman is an “anti-instrumentalist sound guru” who also hosts a (fictional) podcast called Awakenings, which was also Myron’s most listened-to podcast. Who was a featured guest on this podcast? None other than Paytas herself. Paytas appeared alongside Yang in the skit after playing Gutman’s song “Y’all Made Me Celibate.”

Paytas was seen again in the episode to take bows alongside the SNL cast and guest hosts and was thanked for her appearance by Mescal, so yeah, she’s living the dream.

As one can imagine, the internet has been losing its mind over Paytas’ unexpected SNL debut. Many have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share their utter disbelief (and support) over Paytas’ appearance.

paul mescal saying “thank you to trisha paytas” guys what universe are we in pic.twitter.com/0JXe4Z4o9v — paige 🌙 (@paiges_gvf) December 8, 2024

pop culture is so fun lately. lookalike competitions, ceo hitman memes, what’s next???? trisha paytas on snl???? — Nikki Nasty (@nicolerafiee) December 8, 2024

trisha paytas making her snl debut??? what the hell, sure. pic.twitter.com/eNBafGcazu — chefkids (@girlflopping) December 8, 2024

why am i kinda living for trisha paytas on snl like all my girl ever wanted to do was be famous pic.twitter.com/VXdwNESCNa — lindsey (@g0ssipbby) December 8, 2024

me when trisha paytas popped up in paul mescal’s snl episode pic.twitter.com/oWibEgQrWQ — sam 🫧 (@satelliteonfilm) December 8, 2024

OMFG!!! @trishapaytas on #SNL!!!!! My mind is blown and I’m SO happy she is living the dream she’s always dreamed!!!!! 😍👏🏾 Trisha Paytas deserves this!!! pic.twitter.com/44VvZmQdIn — Marcus (@marcusuntrell) December 8, 2024

Many fans are also discussing how Paytas has shared her dream of appearing on SNL on the podcast Frenemies which she used to co-host alongside Ethan Klein. In an April 2021 episode of the podcast, Paytas shared that she would “be on” SNL at some point in her life, to which Klein replied, “If you go on Saturday Night Live, I will — what’s something really valuable I can put on the line? I’ll cut my arm off,” Klein said. “My whole arm.” Safe to say, Paytas has had this dream for a long time.

Some are divided on Paytas’ appearance on SNL and feel that she shouldn’t be provided such a platform due to her past controversies (especially those involving racist remarks). Her Campus reached out to Paytas’s team for comment on her past controversies, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Some have expressed their disapproval of her appearance on X and have pushed the need to hold Paytas accountable.

The with the amount of shit and controversy trisha paytas has gone through over the years. The fact that she was on snl last night with paul mescal is fucking INSANE pic.twitter.com/B8SfyavXAt — Tequila_CURA (@KeashahT) December 8, 2024

trisha paytas on snl…….we’ve lost the plot pic.twitter.com/X0df1XtJlq — lins⁷ ☆ (@pitykill) December 8, 2024

The fact that #TrishaPaytas fans will sit here and defend this horrific troll, saying “she’s changed” when the only reason why she doesn’t say shit on camera is because she wants money, to be loved and not canceled is why she will never be held accountable.#SNL — Trisha’s 🦆 Lips (@TotallyTrasha) December 9, 2024

All I have to say is that Paul Mescal and Trisha Paytas together was definitely not on my bingo card.