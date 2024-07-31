During the rise of internet beauty gurus, there was one must-have beauty product everyone needed in their makeup kit: the Naked Palette by Urban Decay. First launched in 2010, this eyeshadow palette took beauty gurus, social media influencers, makeup artists, and makeup lovers by storm. After Urban Decay’s success with the product — selling 30 million palettes, hitting $1 billion in sales, and creating seven spinoffs, the original Naked palette was discontinued in 2018. And now, six years later, Urban Decay is proving that you can’t beat the original — they are bringing the original Naked palette back to stores once again for a limited time.

Just like when it was first launched, the 2024 version of the Naked palette will have its standard 12-pan color story. Shades such as Sin, Smog, Sidecar will still be there, as will the other colors that made up the palette. Newer features will also be included: The mirror within the palette will be a little longer, the included will be new and cruelty-free, and all of the eyeshadow colors will be vegan. The eyeshadows will have their formula updated to a creamier state and texture to prevent creasing, fading, and fallout.

Most makeup lovers will remember when beauty gurus and makeup influencers such as Lauren Curtis reviewed and created tutorials about the palette. It led to more sales, and even reviews and tutorials — like this one by Tati Westbrook — featuring the palette’s successors, like Naked 2 and Naked 3. Everyone was on alert about the palette through YouTube, which is seriously nostalgic today. With the creation and popularity of TikTok, it’s exciting to think about the videos and reactions people will post about the original Naked palette comeback. Urban Decay itself got the party started by posting a TikTok, showcasing the palette to both new and old fans.

@urbandecaycosmetics Swatching all 12 shades of pure nostalgia! The legendary Naked Original Eyeshadow Palette is back with the same iconic shades and a new, improved formula. Only at @Ulta Beauty for a LIMITED TIME. Grab yours while you can! ✨ Global #UDNaked Availability: US Ulta Beauty – August 4th UrbanDecay.com – August 4th Canada – August 9th online & September 27th in-store Chile – September 1st UK – Septmber 4th EU – September 6th China – October 1st Australia – October 29th India – November 1st Rest of LatIn America – January 2nd, 2025 ♬ original sound – urban decay

So, want to stock up on the original Naked palette? There’s a little catch, which is that Urban Decay will only have the palette available for a limited time, and only at one store. The palette is set to launch on Aug. 4 online at Ulta.com and in Ulta stores, retailing for $59. But again, it may not be there for long.

Whether it’s your first time hearing about the palette, or you’re an OG makeup or Urban Decay fan that still has the palette stored in your room, checking out the Naked palette’s return could be worthwhile. With some of its original features that give a blast-from-the-past vibe, combined with newer features that improve the palette to today’s standards, it is a great product to add to your collection. Get it while you can!