If you’ve been on the internet at all these past few weeks, I’m sure you’ve seen how Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has been heavily inspired by pop culture. From the Kamala x Brat memes all over Twitter to the Chappell Roan-inspired camo hat, this campaign has looked like none other that’s come before it. But Harris’s team isn’t done just yet; mere days before the Democratic National Convention, her team has announced its next major merch move, and it’s a big one.
On Aug. 15, KamalaHarris.com went live with the Designers for Democracy collection, a line of apparel created by 16 of America’s top designers, including Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Aurora James, Brett Heyman, and more. The line of wearable merch is visually gorgeous, but considering it’s all designer gear, it’s quite a bit more expensive than your regular ol’ “Harris For Prez” T-shirt.
The average price for items in the collection is around $50, which isn’t affordable for everybody, especially college students on a tight budget. But don’t worry — I’ve found the most wallet-friendly pieces from the designer drop that will have you proudly sporting some high-end political merch without emptying your wallet.
(BTW, since the designer merch was just announced, some of the items are only available for preorder at the time of publication.)
History Is Watching Tote Bag
You can’t go wrong with adding another tote bag to your closet, this classic piece created by Brett Heyman is perfect for an easy day at school or for hanging out with friends. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.
$40
Protect Freedoms Tote Bag
Another Brett Heyman tote bag, this one is ideal for my fellow book-loving girlies. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 19.
$35
Reproductive Rights | Human Rights T-Shirt
The protection of reproductive rights has been a constant topic of discussion during this election, and designer Prabal Gurung’s 100% cotton tee is quite a way to make a statement about where you stand on the subject. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.
$47
Reproductive Rights Sweatshirt
This black sweatshirt created by Rachel Scott is probably my favorite piece in the collection. Not only does it make a bold statement, but can we talk about the coconut trees on the sleeves? Very Kamala-coded. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.
$47
First But Not Last T-Shirt
This all black tee designed by Cleo Wade sports the cutest baby picture of the VP, and serves as a constant reminder that if Harris can do it, we can too. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.
$47
Vote Democracy Tote Bag
Are we really surprised there’s another tote bag on this list? Designer Tory Burch has made her stance loud and proud: Go out and vote. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 19.
$35
Vote Democracy T-Shirt
Tory Burch also created a white tee sharing the same design as the tote bag for anyone who wants to create a matching set. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.
$47
We Are Not Going Back Tank Top
This tank top created by Victor Glemaud has a message on both the front and back, so people know where you stand, no matter where you’re standing. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.
$35
We Choose Freedom T-Shirt
This all-white tee has some stunning embroidery designed by Bettina Benson, and serves as a powerful statement about freedom. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.
$47
Vote & Reproductive Right Socks Two-Pack
Who knew socks could be cute and empowering? Designer Aurora James added something cozy and cute to the collection, and I’m so here for it. As of Aug. 16, this two-pack of socks is currently sold out, and it’s unclear whether or not there will be a restock.
$35
Hand & Heart Tote Bag
The last item on the list is the most heartfelt tote bag you’ll ever see. Joseph Altuzarra instilled the help of his two daughters to create the hand prints for the bag and it turned out so cute!
$35