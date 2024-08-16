Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
11 Under-$50 Items From Kamala Harris’s Designer Merch Shop

Starr Washington

If you’ve been on the internet at all these past few weeks, I’m sure you’ve seen how Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has been heavily inspired by pop culture. From the Kamala x Brat memes all over Twitter to the Chappell Roan-inspired camo hat, this campaign has looked like none other that’s come before it. But Harris’s team isn’t done just yet; mere days before the Democratic National Convention, her team has announced its next major merch move, and it’s a big one. 

On Aug. 15, KamalaHarris.com went live with the Designers for Democracy collection, a line of apparel created by 16 of America’s top designers, including Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Aurora James, Brett Heyman, and more. The line of wearable merch is visually gorgeous, but considering it’s all designer gear, it’s quite a bit more expensive than your regular ol’ “Harris For Prez” T-shirt.

The average price for items in the collection is around $50, which isn’t affordable for everybody, especially college students on a tight budget. But don’t worry — I’ve found the most wallet-friendly pieces from the designer drop that will have you proudly sporting some high-end political merch without emptying your wallet. 

(BTW, since the designer merch was just announced, some of the items are only available for preorder at the time of publication.)

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122019PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
History Is Watching Tote Bag

You can’t go wrong with adding another tote bag to your closet, this classic piece created by Brett Heyman is perfect for an easy day at school or for hanging out with friends. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.

$40

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122055PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Protect Freedoms Tote Bag

Another Brett Heyman tote bag, this one is ideal for my fellow book-loving girlies. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 19.

$35

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122032PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Reproductive Rights | Human Rights T-Shirt

The protection of reproductive rights has been a constant topic of discussion during this election, and designer Prabal Gurung’s 100% cotton tee is quite a way to make a statement about where you stand on the subject. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1. 

$47

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122005PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Reproductive Rights Sweatshirt

This black sweatshirt created by Rachel Scott is probably my favorite piece in the collection. Not only does it make a bold statement, but can we talk about the coconut trees on the sleeves? Very Kamala-coded. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.

$47

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122028PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
First But Not Last T-Shirt

This all black tee designed by Cleo Wade sports the cutest baby picture of the VP, and serves as a constant reminder that if Harris can do it, we can too. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.

$47

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122059PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Vote Democracy Tote Bag

Are we really surprised there’s another tote bag on this list? Designer Tory Burch has made her stance loud and proud: Go out and vote.  This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 19.

$35

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122049PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Vote Democracy T-Shirt

Tory Burch also created a white tee sharing the same design as the tote bag for anyone who wants to create a matching set. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.

$47

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122022PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
We Are Not Going Back Tank Top

This tank top created by Victor Glemaud has a message on both the front and back, so people know where you stand, no matter where you’re standing. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.

$35

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122011PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
We Choose Freedom T-Shirt

This all-white tee has some stunning embroidery designed by Bettina Benson, and serves as a powerful statement about freedom. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1.

$47

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122102PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Vote & Reproductive Right Socks Two-Pack

Who knew socks could be cute and empowering? Designer Aurora James added something cozy and cute to the collection, and I’m so here for it. As of Aug. 16, this two-pack of socks is currently sold out, and it’s unclear whether or not there will be a restock. 

$35

Screenshot 2024 08 16 at 122042PM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Hand & Heart Tote Bag

The last item on the list is the most heartfelt tote bag you’ll ever see. Joseph Altuzarra instilled the help of his two daughters to create the hand prints for the bag and it turned out so cute! 

$35

Starr Washington

San Francisco '25

Starr Washington is a member of the Her Campus National Writer Program, contributing to the lifestyle vertical. She also serves as the President of the Her Campus chapter at her university. As a senior at San Francisco State University, she is pursuing a degree in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) with a double minor in Africana Studies and Education. Starr is dedicated to showcasing her blackness in her professional work and is always rooting for black creatives, particularly in film, literature, and travel. In addition to her writing, Starr is the student director of her university’s multicultural center, where she organizes and supports annual events and celebrations for both the campus and the Bay Area community. She was a speaker at the San Francisco State University Black Studies Origins and Legacy Commemoration, where she had the honor of sitting alongside the founders of the nation's first Black Student Union. Starr teaches a course she developed called “Intro to Black Love” within SFSU’s experimental college program. In her rare free time, Starr enjoys chipping away at her TBR list (she is a spicy romance girly), writing fiction, and spending time with her music enthusiast partner and their three-year-old German Shepherd. She is a Scorpio from Michigan.