If you’ve been on the internet at all these past few weeks, I’m sure you’ve seen how Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has been heavily inspired by pop culture. From the Kamala x Brat memes all over Twitter to the Chappell Roan-inspired camo hat, this campaign has looked like none other that’s come before it. But Harris’s team isn’t done just yet; mere days before the Democratic National Convention, her team has announced its next major merch move, and it’s a big one.

On Aug. 15, KamalaHarris.com went live with the Designers for Democracy collection, a line of apparel created by 16 of America’s top designers, including Tory Burch, Vera Wang, Aurora James, Brett Heyman, and more. The line of wearable merch is visually gorgeous, but considering it’s all designer gear, it’s quite a bit more expensive than your regular ol’ “Harris For Prez” T-shirt.

The average price for items in the collection is around $50, which isn’t affordable for everybody, especially college students on a tight budget. But don’t worry — I’ve found the most wallet-friendly pieces from the designer drop that will have you proudly sporting some high-end political merch without emptying your wallet.

(BTW, since the designer merch was just announced, some of the items are only available for preorder at the time of publication.)

See on KamalaHarris.com History Is Watching Tote Bag You can’t go wrong with adding another tote bag to your closet, this classic piece created by Brett Heyman is perfect for an easy day at school or for hanging out with friends. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1. $40 See on KamalaHarris.com

See on KamalaHarris.com Protect Freedoms Tote Bag Another Brett Heyman tote bag, this one is ideal for my fellow book-loving girlies. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 19. $35 See on KamalaHarris.com

Reproductive Rights Sweatshirt This black sweatshirt created by Rachel Scott is probably my favorite piece in the collection. Not only does it make a bold statement, but can we talk about the coconut trees on the sleeves? Very Kamala-coded. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1. $47 See on KamalaHarris.com

See on KamalaHarris.com First But Not Last T-Shirt This all black tee designed by Cleo Wade sports the cutest baby picture of the VP, and serves as a constant reminder that if Harris can do it, we can too. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1. $47 See on KamalaHarris.com

See on KamalaHarris.com Vote Democracy Tote Bag Are we really surprised there’s another tote bag on this list? Designer Tory Burch has made her stance loud and proud: Go out and vote. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 19. $35 See on KamalaHarris.com

See on KamalaHarris.com Vote Democracy T-Shirt Tory Burch also created a white tee sharing the same design as the tote bag for anyone who wants to create a matching set. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1. $47 See on KamalaHarris.com

See on KamalaHarris.com We Are Not Going Back Tank Top This tank top created by Victor Glemaud has a message on both the front and back, so people know where you stand, no matter where you’re standing. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1. $35 See on KamalaHarris.com

See on KamalaHarris.com We Choose Freedom T-Shirt This all-white tee has some stunning embroidery designed by Bettina Benson, and serves as a powerful statement about freedom. This item is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Oct. 1. $47 See on KamalaHarris.com

See on KamalaHarris.com Vote & Reproductive Right Socks Two-Pack Who knew socks could be cute and empowering? Designer Aurora James added something cozy and cute to the collection, and I’m so here for it. As of Aug. 16, this two-pack of socks is currently sold out, and it’s unclear whether or not there will be a restock. $35 See on KamalaHarris.com