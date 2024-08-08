Former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has a pretty large claim on red baseball hats, since his “Make America Great Again” slogan has been seen emblazoned on crimson caps for the larger part of a decade at this point. In all these years, there has not really been an Democratic equivalent for people to wear. But that might be changing. Now that U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have become the Democratic dynamic duo, they’ve also entered the political hat race with a surprising entry: a camo hat with their last names written in orange lettering.

Notably, the Harris-Walz camo hat very closely resembles the design of iconic singer Chappell Roan’s hat from her merch store, down to the orange lettering and all. (In response to seeing the design similarities, Chappell tweeted, “Is this real?” alongside pictures of both hats on Aug. 6.)

Adding to the pop culture hype, Walz’s own Gen Z daughter, Hope Walz, was spotted out on the campaign trail rocking this hat and looking v cool while doing so.

In the past, the camo pattern has stereotypically been more associated with people with more conservative leanings than liberal ones. However, many people of all political leanings have long embraced camo, especially in areas of the country like the Midwest and the South. Plus, camo has been increasingly popular in street-style clothing, making its way out of its rural roots and into more varied aesthetics in recent years.

All this to say, these hats are incredibly trendy right now. (I mean, I’m not even American and I kind of want this hat.) According to Teen Vogue, 3,000 hats were made and sold out in 30 minutes, and nearly $1 million worth of hats had been purchased as of Aug. 7. So, how can you get your hands on this hot piece of merch? Here’s the scoop.

Official Harris-Walz Camo Hat

The official Kamala Harris website is your source for the official hat. Sadly, at this point, you have to pre-order it, and it’s not expected to be available until October 14. However, by buying it from Harris’ website, it’s safe to assume the money is going into her campaign, if that’s something that’s important to you.

KamalaHarris.com The page on the website reads : “You asked, we answered. The most iconic political hat in America.” $40 See on KamalaHarris.com

Harris-Walz Camo Hat Dupes

If you don’t want to wait until October, but you still want to rock a Harris-Walz camo hat, I got you! There are already ways to get your hands on a dupe. There are quite a few options on Etsy, and some of them look almost exactly like the original.

AceThreads210 via Etsy The shop description for this item specifies the letters are embroidered, *not* ironed on. Fancy! $28.01 See on Etsy

FiresideFindsGifts via Etsy This one looks a little different from the original, as it uses a different type of camo pattern. However, according to the Etsy description, 15% of proceeds from this hat will go to the Harris 2024 campaign. $28 See on Etsy

Whichever version you choose, you’ll be sure to look like the Midwest Princess you are at heart.