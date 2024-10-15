The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love getting a compliment, but to me, there is one compliment that rises above all the others: You smell good. I literally dream about people telling me how good I smell. But, there has always been one big obstacle between me and achieving the compliment of all compliments: I have no clue what my signature scent is. And not for lack of trying — throughout middle school and high school, I jumped between cheap body mists and borrowed perfumes, and now, it feels like I’ve picked out a new trendy scent every month. The issue is, nothing seems to stick.

However, as the leaves change and the weather gets colder, I’ve found myself wanting to finally find that elusive signature scent. If you feel the same, you might be overwhelmed. There are so many scents to choose from, how will you find the perfect one for you? Well, you’re in luck. This list will highlight all the best perfumes and body mists for fall 2024: the trendy, the timeless, and everything in between. With 40 options, I know we’ll both find the best scent for us. By winter, everyone will be telling us how good we smell.

Dossier This dark scent combines hints of sage and black tea with woody scents like palo santo and amyris for a grounding effect. With hints of bergamot and cinnamon, this is possibly the best fall scent. See On Dossier

Mix Bar If you’re not ready to spend a lot of money on a perfume you might not even wear all that often, Mix Bar is for you. This body mist is great for when you’re first starting out with scents, or if you like to reapply often. See On Target

Dossier If you’re looking for affordable dupes of high-end perfumes, Dossier is for you. This vanilla scent is inspired by YSL’s Black Opium and has a hint of pear for added depth. See On Dossier

Dedcool Popular for their milk perfume, Dedcool’s latest fragrance is sure to be a hit. The Aura fragrance has hints of jasmine and rose, making it sweet and fresh. See On Dedcool

Marc Jacobs You’re most likely familiar with Daisy by Marc Jacobs. This floral perfume — with hints of berries, violet, and sandalwood — has been a staple on many people’s perfume shelves for years. Seeing as it’s well trusted, this is a safe bet when trying out a new perfume. See On Sephora

Le Monde Gourmand Chai is one of the top fall drinks, and if you want to channel its flavors into a perfume perfect for the season, this scent is for you! With hints of violet fig and blonde woods, you’ll be feeling cozy and warm just in time for Halloween. See On Le Monde Gourmand

Phlur This Phlur scent uses hints of pink pepper and cashmere to spice up your regular vanilla scent. As a body mist, you’ll need to re-apply this scent for lasting effects, but who cares when you smell this good! See On Phlur

Phlur If you’re wanting to check out more by Phlur, why not try their viral fragrance, Missing Person? This scent is supposed to evoke the “lingering scent of your lover’s skin,” with subtle notes of white musk and jasmine. See On Phlur

Noyz Noyz’s Unmute perfume is a great long-lasting and high-quality vanilla scent you’ll love. It has notes of black plum and pistachio alongside vanilla for a more sophisticated take on the classic perfume scent. See On Noyz

Future Society This floral scent has hints of bergamot and black pepper, sharpening the fragrance and giving it earthy vibes. It is described as feeling “aquatic,” and will leave you smelling fresh all day. See On Future Society

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter With sugary hints of bergamot and marshmallow, this scent is not just for Carpenters! Just imagine how cute this chocolate bar packaging will look in your room. This scent definitely leaves quite an impression. See On Urban Outfitters

Imaginary Authors This scent is all about nostalgia, described as a scent with a story that includes ice cream shops and time travel. With scents of vanilla, caramel, and heavy cream, I’m low-key hungry just thinking about it. See On Imaginary Authors

Sol De Janiero When talking about trendy perfumes, Sol De Janiero’s 92 body mist has to come up. One of the most popular scents of this year, its hints of pistachio and salted caramel will have you feeling like you’re on the beach all year long. See On Sol De Janeiro

Sol De Janeiro When talking about Sol De Janiero, it’s easy to get caught up in Cheirosa 62, but let’s not forget about their other equally-gorgeous scents! The 76 body mist has hints of jasmine and amber — amazing for a night out! See On Sol De Janeiro

ALT. Fragrances Inspired by Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry, this scent carries the bright aroma of cherries alongside a touch of bitter almond. This elevated, fruity fragrance is playful and works for any event. See On ALT. Fragrances

Chloe One of the most popular scents right now, this floral perfume with rose and amber will have you smelling your best for many months to come. The scent is also layerable, making it great to experiment with your own unique mixes. See On Sephora

Good Chemistry Combining bergamot and espresso, this scent is made for cuddling up and watching the leaves change colors. This scent is timeless and great for any occasion this fall. See On Good Chemistry

Fine\’ry This scent is giving all the ocean, salt spray vibes — with hints of mediterranean fig and salted sage, why not bring the summer vibes with you into winter this year? See On Target

Maison Margiela Maison Margiela’s Replica collection has made huge waves in the fragrance world — especially its scent When The Rain Stops. With hints of patchouli and rose petal, this scent feels fresh and unique. See On Maison Margiela

Glossier Is it even possible to make a list of perfumes without mentioning Glossiers You? The scent has hints of iris and a warm, sweet base, but its point is to adapt to you, meaning it smells a bit different on everyone. It comes as a spray and in solid form, but don’t discount the balm! A fraction of the cost of a bottle, this is a great way to get the scent without emptying your bank account. See On Glossier

Glossier If You is speaking to you, be sure to look into the new You perfumes Glossier launched this season. The Rêve scent is sweet, with toasted almond and plum butter, but still has that classic understated style typical of the You scent. See On Glossier

Glossier If you’re looking for a woodier, grounding take on You, Doux is for you! It has hints of violet and palo santo, making it one of the best subtle perfumes out there. See On Glossier

Cosalata This scent combines the citrus aroma of lemons with rosemary and jasmine for a gorgeous fragrance. It’s clean and classic, meaning you won’t get sick of this scent no matter how many times you wear it. See On Amazon

Snif With notes of croissant, toasted vanilla, and wild berry jam, this perfume emulates the scent of a fluffy pastry straight out of the oven. I mean, what could be cozier for fall? See On Snif

OUAI With London flare, this scent has notes of citrus fruits and amber. Described as an “energy boost,” this fragrance is sure to wake you up in the morning and have you feeling vibrant all day long. See On OUAI

Salt & Stone This body mist is earthy and warm, like sitting next to a bonfire (but a bonfire that smells very good). With hints of cedar and amber, this scent is great for all the outdoorsy girlies. See On Salt & Stone

DKNY If you’re still not over Charlie XCX’s “Apple,” I may have the scent for you. This apple and magnolia fragrance has some of the best packaging I’ve ever seen. With its help, you’ll be smelling fresh all day. See On DKNY

Boy Smells Trying to emulate cowboy vibes this fall? Then this perfume is for you. With hints of leather, tobacco, and hazelnut, you’ll be smelling like the most trendy cowboy in the wild west. See On Boy Smells

Pacifica With hints of elderflower and sage, this perfume will have you smelling like nights spent under the stars. It also has a grounding effect to keep you calm wherever you go. See On Pacifica

Diptyque Diptyque is a highly-respected brand that’ll be sure to get you all the compliments this fall! In the form of a balm, this scent has notes of tuberose and orange blossom. See On Diptyque

Juniper Ridge If you’re looking for more solid perfumes, try this one from Juniper Ridge. Infused with essential oils and emulating the woodsy, natural vibes of the west coast, this solid perfume is perfect to take the outdoors with you no matter where you go. See On Juniper Ridge

CB I Hate Perfume If you can’t stand overpowering scents and are looking for the best anti-perfume perfume, you’ve finally found it. (I mean the brand is literally called I Hate Perfume.) Scent 105 is inspired by dandelions — it’ll leave you just floral enough. See On CB I Hate Perfume

Hollister I know it might be a little jarring to see Hollister on this list, but the Malaia scent has been a popular product of theirs for the last 10 years. It has soft, floral notes balanced with woodsy scents. See On Hollister

Philosophy This scent combines vanilla and cashmere for the ultimate fall perfume. The smell isn’t overwhelming, so it’s great for when you’re just getting into fragrances. See On Philosophy

Clinique Clinique keeps it simple with their signature scent. Happy combines notes of citrus and florals for an energizing and mood-boosting effect that you have to try for yourself. See On Clinique

Oakcha This scent has notes of wood and leather and is sure to stun. Inspired by Le Labo’s Santal 33, this fragrance gives you a classy scent without the high price tag. See On Oakcha

Riddle With cardamom and amber, this spicy and woodsy scent is amazing for any occasion. The roll-on application makes it easier for this scent to hit all your pressure points and stay all day. See On Riddle

Being Frenshe This is one of the best cozy scents for fall, and is described as soothing and comforting. You’ll be feeling peaceful (and smelling great) all season long. And this isn’t just a body spray — you can also use it as a linen mist to freshen up your pillows and blankets. See On Target

Calvin Klein This green tea-inspired scent has a fresh and pure vibe to it, which works so well when you don’t want a very heavy perfume. This scent would also be great for layering, or using alongside a scented lotion. See On Calvin Klein