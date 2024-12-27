The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If stepping up your hair care routine is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, you’re not alone. Whether that means finding your new signature hairstyle, investing in products for your specific hair type, or deciding what color to dye your hair next, there are so many different ways to take your hair game to the next level. And I would argue that hair accessories can be one of the most overlooked aspects of a good hair care routine.

Don’t get me wrong — there’s nothing wrong with throwing your hair in a messy bun with your favorite scrunchie or twisting it up in a claw clip. But knowing that hair can make or break an outfit, why not dress it up with some fun accessories?

From bold headbands to delicate pearl pins, hair accessories are the perfect way to elevate your look effortlessly. They can add personality to even the simplest hairstyle, taking you from casual to chic in seconds. The beauty of starting with accessories? They’re a means of self-expression, meaning you can work around them to curate the perfect hairstyle. Whether you go for embellished headbands or larger-than-life hair ribbons, read on for 12 accessories that will help you achieve your dream new year, new you look.