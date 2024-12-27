The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If stepping up your hair care routine is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, you’re not alone. Whether that means finding your new signature hairstyle, investing in products for your specific hair type, or deciding what color to dye your hair next, there are so many different ways to take your hair game to the next level. And I would argue that hair accessories can be one of the most overlooked aspects of a good hair care routine.
Don’t get me wrong — there’s nothing wrong with throwing your hair in a messy bun with your favorite scrunchie or twisting it up in a claw clip. But knowing that hair can make or break an outfit, why not dress it up with some fun accessories?
From bold headbands to delicate pearl pins, hair accessories are the perfect way to elevate your look effortlessly. They can add personality to even the simplest hairstyle, taking you from casual to chic in seconds. The beauty of starting with accessories? They’re a means of self-expression, meaning you can work around them to curate the perfect hairstyle. Whether you go for embellished headbands or larger-than-life hair ribbons, read on for 12 accessories that will help you achieve your dream new year, new you look.
- Emi Jay Custom Big Effing Clip ($86)
-
It’s one of Emi Jay’s bestselling accessories for a reason. Coming in eight different colors, this claw clip is rhinestoned by hand with 100% Swarovski crystals. To take it a step further, you get up to seven letters to write whatever you want on the clip. So, whether this is a gift for your bestie or yourself, this is the perfect accessory to really allow your personality to shine through.
- Ann Taylor Pearlized Headband ($30)
-
As someone who was raised by Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, I’m a firm believer that every girl should have a pearl headband in her collection of hair accessories. It’s simple but still oh-so-elegant, adding a touch of class to any look.
- Sandy Liang Flower Power 2.0 in Ballet Pink ($118)
-
Affectionately (and accurately!) described as a pillow for your bun, this larger-than-life scrunchie is the modern way to wear a flower in your hair. It’s an investment, but it’s an accessory that your hair will thank you for.
- Cry Baby French Claw Clip ($14)
-
I’m a diehard fan of Cry Baby, so I just had to include one of their accessories. This tortoiseshell clip is as suitable for a quick updo as it is for a half-up pony. And this clip is made in France, so it’s extra chic!
- Bye Bambi Mabel Headband in Pink ($10)
-
As someone with thick hair, wide headbands like this are miracle workers. This one in particular also comes in black, is made of high-quality nylon, and it’s double lined. If it’s just one of those days where you want to keep your hair out of your face, this is the stylish way to do it.
- Sabrina Carpenter Store Short N’ Sweet Hair Clip Set ($25)
-
How could I not feature our favorite Polly Pocket’s claw clip set in this list? Coming in the colors Sabrina’s iconic heart cutout dresses came in, this set is perfect for your favorite carpenter. Plus, the little heart motifs are just too perfect to pass up.
- Colette Bernard Love Letter Hair Claw ($22)
-
If you haven’t heard of Colette Bernard, I strongly urge you to look through the brand’s website. Bernard’s designs feature motifs for different careers. Whether it’s a calculator for math lovers or even a composition notebook for my fellow writers, they have something for nearly everyone.
- Princess Polly The Juney Headband in Leopard ($10)
-
If you’re looking to bring the leopard print trend into the new year, look no further than this headband. With its double lining and thick, animal print design, this simple accessory is the chicest way to elevate your next look.
- mure+grand Pearl Initial Bobby Pin ($10)
-
There’s something about initial-themed accessories that just scream It Girl. With the pearl embellishments, bobby pin fit, and lightweight feel, this accessory is fun for any occasion.
- Edikted Lacey Textured Headband ($8)
-
If you’re looking for something a little more boho chic, this is the headband for you. It comes in a textured, lace fabric, and I can already picture it making a nice pairing with a cotton eyelet maxi dress.
- Emi Jay Angel Hair Kit ($102)
-
This is certainly an investment, but a claw clip that comes with a brush and Emi Jay’s styling balm? Sign me up. Ideal for quick on-the-go looks, this kit ensures effortless, smooth hair that can also be styled with one of the brand’s iconic clips.
- For Love & Lemons Hope Beaded Chiffon Hair Bow ($69)
-
I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for a good bow. This oversized chiffon clip comes with pearl bead details and fabric flowers, making it the perfect accessory for all of your coquettecore dreams.