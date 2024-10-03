These Hair Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

As the fall season settles in, many of us are changing our hair routines to align with the cold weather. If that includes you, you’re probably wondering which affordable products will work best for your hair. There are a ton of hair care products out there, so if you don’t know what to add to your beauty arsenal, Her Campus is here to help. For this year’s College Beauty Awards, Her Campus asked our Gen Z readers for their top hair care recommendations, and we got hundreds of responses. These top 10 hair products are sure to be your new faves. No matter if you have kinky, curly, wavy, or straight hair, we’ve got something for everyone!

Great products are the key to healthy hair, so whether you’re looking for nourishing hair oils or deep conditioning treatments, this list has it all. So start jotting these bad boys down, and get ready for a well-deserved update to your hair care routine!

Amika Amika Normcore Signature Shampoo ($24) Amika’s Normcore Signature Shampoo is guaranteed to be a great choice for those who have 1 to 2C hair types. The shampoo is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that leave your hair feeling clean, soft, and nourished. See On Amika

Shea Moisture SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Conditioner ($12) Gone are the days of dry hair! This SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Conditioner features a lightweight formula that is used to restore hair moisture and prevent dryness. Coming from someone who has experienced this a lot in their life, this product definitely comes in handy. See On SheaMoisture

Target Dove Bond Strength Serum Mask ($10) Dove’s Bond Strength Serum Mask has a 10-in-1 formula that’s meant to transform damaged hair. This serum mask is perfect for those experiencing hair breakage, as it’s proven to reverse up to three years of damage. Even if you don’t suffer from hair breakage or heat damage, this serum is strong enough to prevent those things from happening all while reducing hair frizz. See On Target

Briogeo Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask ($39) This green smoothie-inspired hair mask by Briogeo has proven to be wonderful for all hair types and textures. The hair mask acts as a wellness shot — hence the “superfood” component — and it hydrates, smoothes, and nourishes dry hair. See On Briogeo

CVS Batiste Dry Shampoo ($16) When it comes to finding the right dry shampoo for your hair, it’s good to find one that works for your hair volume and texture. The Batiste Dry Shampoo eliminates excess oil and dirt from your roots, leaving your hair looking fresh and clean. Not to mention, it’s very easy to use. See On CVS

Shark Shark FlexStyle ($250) Want to go above and beyond with your hairstyles? The Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System is calling your name! The bundle pack comes with three different stylers for your hair type, and allows you to curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. The options are endless! See On Shark Beauty

Ulta Beauty Revlon One-Step Volumizer & Dryer Brush ($60) In need of a really good blow dryer brush? We got you! Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer brush is perfect for those who want to achieve beautiful curls or salon blowouts at home. With its rounded edges, this blow dryer can give your hair that smooth, blown-out look in half the time, making it the perfect product to add to your hair wishlist! See On Ulta Beauty

Gisou Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil ($46) This Gisou hair oil *needs* to be in your shopping cart ASAP. The honey-infused serum helps protect the scalp from heat damage and frizziness, all while giving your hair some added moisture. See On Gisou

Target Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Curling Gel ($7) For all of my kinky-haired girlies out there, this product’s for you. 4C hair can be super fragile, so finding products that add moisture and protection is important. Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Curling Gel combines flaxseed, shea butter, and extra virgin olive oil to nourish the hair and improve the overall health of the roots, shaft, and scalp. See On Target

Sephora Slip Silk Hair Scrunchies ($22) Let’s be honest, we all love scrunchies — but what a lot of us don’t love is when they tug at our hair. Luckily, Slip has an assortment of scrunchies that come in a pack of three and are made of 100% silk, so they’re perfect for delicate hair. See On Sephora



