The fall season is right around the corner again, bringing a crisp feeling in the air. The wind is blowing, causing leaves to fall off of trees and a cool, chilly breeze. It’s especially easy to see that wind blowing through the strands of your hair — what better way to have them stand out than with a new fall 2024 hair color. These fall hair colors are TikTok-approved, so get ready for all the pumpkin spice and cozy vibes.
No matter what you love most about fall — whether it’s classic pumpkin carvings, jewel-toned colors of leaves, snuggling under a comfy blanket with a good book, or a mysterious, dark and spooky Halloween vibe — these hair colors are sure to match your style. Selecting one of these fall 2024 hair colors will look great and work well with the theme that autumn brings each year. You deserve a new hair look every season, and fall is no exception. Here are eight fall 2024 hair color trends from TikTok.
- Burgundy Red hair
Burgundy red is such a classic pop of color for fall. It is perfect for those wanting to keep a simple look but still wanting their hair color to stand out in a way that is unique.
- Bright Red hair
When classic red becomes brighter! Bright red is bold and daring, which means it’ll definitely make a statement for fall. It’s a color for the adventurous and free-spirited, and of course, it is one of fall’s core colors.
- Jet Black hair
Black goes well with everything, and black hair is no exception. Choose black for fall if you want an interesting color with a universal meaning. Jet black hair gives off a mysterious vibe that goes well with the cool, chilling themes of fall.
- Caramel, Honey, & Light Brown hair
Brown tones are fall hair color staples. Not only are they a trademark to the season, but they can play up and bring out certain features of your face. Try a caramel or honey tone for a light and soft look.
- Gray hair
Gray isn’t just for mature hairstyles. It’s a color that’s now become trendy and popular. Try gray with black or chocolate brown highlights together for a trendy look that combines neutrals, or wear gray by itself to be in fashion.
- Cowboy Copper Hair
Cowboy Copper is another youthful and popular hair color trend. Similar to how Strawberry Blonde plays up blonde hair tones, Cowboy Copper can take browns and darker hair colors to a stylish new place.
- Ginger hair
Red is bright, but orange is another level of vibrant! Ginger is a universal color that works well for people with both lighter and darker skin tones. Orange is another staple color for fall, so why not choose it as the color for your hair to bring in the season?
- Chocolate Brown Hair
Everyone loves the sweetness of chocolate, and choosing it as your new hair color can be just as sweet. The color is great if you want a darker brown than a caramel or a honey, but don’t want something as simple as jet black.
You’ll definitely be starting fall 2024 off on the right foot by bringing one of these warm and toasty colors to your hair!