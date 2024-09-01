Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
cute hairstyles for school
cute hairstyles for school
@braidbymamacita on TikTok/@zanysena on TikTok
Style > Beauty

These 12 Cute Hairstyles For School Will Have You Feeling Unstoppable

Diamond Moore

Back-to-school season has started, and college students everywhere are getting all their errands done before the first day. There’s finding a wardrobe, getting supplies for class, and, most importantly, finding some new cute hairstyles for school. For many people, finding the right style for their hair comes naturally. For others, it doesn’t come so quickly, and finding new ways to style your hair can be frustrating and time-consuming. 

Social media has introduced us to many things, and fortunately, one of those valuable things is new hairstyles for school. There are thousands of creators all over the world on social media who showcase their hairstyling skills. Some are done by professionals, and others are done by everyday people who love their look and want to share it with the world. Thankfully, you can find both types on apps like TikTok, where people share thousands of hairstyles for school, with all textures and lengths in mind. Here are 12 easy, unique hairstyles to try for your back-to-school look!

Gypsy Boho Braids
@braidbymamacita

Medium Gypsy . Human hair by @mamacita___hair . . . . #braids #newarkbraider #gypsybraids #bohobraids #bohobraid #curlybraids #bulkhairextensions #stitchbraids #newjerseybraids #newjerseybraider #bohobraidsnyc #knottlessbraidsnj #braidsnj #njbraids #njbraider #njbraiders #jerseybraider #brookylnbraider #braidsync #stitchbraidsnj #nycbraids #braidsgang #njstylist #bohostyle #curlyhairstyles #humanhairbraids #bohemianbraids

♬ original sound – Mamacita Braids

Boho braids have been trending across social media for the past few months. They’re the perfect hairstyle for anyone who wants to look cute while protecting their natural hair.

Slick-back 4c hair
@hptts.jolie.com

#hairstyleinspo #hairstyleideas #fypシ #hairtok #extremehairgel #trending #carribean #slickback #stylejianghairwax #howtosleek4chair #xigaza

♬ original sound – wisdm.mari

This slick-back hair tutorial is the right choice for those with 4C hair looking for a simple style. You can create this style for the back-to-school season with just a few strokes of your best styling brush and holding gel.

Cool Girl Curly Hair
@destineewrayy

“Cool Girl” Curly Hairstyle! would you try it? 🫶🏽 #curlyhair #curls #curlyhairstyles #wavyhair #curlyhairtutorial 🫶🏽

♬ shabooya – sa’dei

Do you have a mixture of curly and wavy hair? Then this is the right look for you! This quick yet effective style is a great way to style and protect your hair without using too many products. The high ponytail gives you room to do everyday tasks without a lot of hair on your face.

Half-up, half-down ponytail
@hair_stylespalace

Beautiful Hairstyle Tutorial by @itsemilyyyb #easyhairstyles #cutehairstyles #beautifulhairstyle #whitehair #whitegirlhairstyles #hairstyletutorial #straighthair #hairstyle #hairtutorial #trendinghairvideo #hair_stylespalace #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #fypシ #hair #viral #blowthisup #straighthairstyle

♬ Beautiful – SHYY BEATS

This style is perfect for girls who prefer to keep their hair straight. The semi-high ponytail parted down the middle is a new way to style straight hair. The curls at the end of the ponytail add a unique touch to the overall style.

Mini ponytails
@zanysena

I feel bonita :) #straighthair #hairstyle #easyhairstyles #hair

♬ i like the way you kiss me – Artemas

These six mini ponytails add some extra detailing if you prefer to keep your hair in a simple, straight, and all-down style. Just take some rubber bands and part the top of your hair into six parts, add the rubber bands, and you’ve got a brand-new easy hairdo!

Combo ponytail
@oliviarosedemuro

One of my favorite straight hairstyles #hair #hairstyle #hairhacks #hairhacksandtips #transformation #hairtransformation #fypシ

♬ original sound – lov3fx 🫧

This is another creative and simple way to style your straight hair. This ponytail combo adds more volume to your ponytail and enhances the rest of the style.

High curled ponytail
@curlygirls3

#curlygirls3#esterlima #hairstyle

♬ the way i are – 🎸🪩

The high-curled ponytail is a great way for naturally curly hair girls to wear and embrace their curls. This simple process could be your signature back-to-school style to keep your hair ready for multiple occasions.

Curly Combo Ponytail
@lissluvv333

i done used three different edge brushes 😂#fyp #foryou #parati #naturalhair #curlyhairstyles #curlyhair #curlyhairtutorial #hairstyle

♬ sonido original – speedsongs😊🤟🏼💥

Think the usual half-up, half-down combo, but with curly hair! This curly ponytail combo is the way to style curly hair in a few simple steps. You only need a brush and styling gel — let your hands do the rest. This is an easy and effective hairdo for school.

Curly Combo pigtails
@xuansheng_xshair

4c hair 2 ponytail hairstyle🦋#xshair #hair #blackgirltiktok #hairstyle #blackgirlmagic #fypシ #foryoupage

♬ Barbie – JaidynAlexis

If you have 4C curly hair and are looking for a new, fun way to style it, use this pigtail combo as your next inspiration. This style of pigtails works perfectly for all ages, all while still ensuring your curls stay defined.

2-braid wavy hairstyle
@.ashley.kay

HOTD ✨ also if anyone comments “name one def leppard song” ur getting blocked 💖💖 #hairtok #shorthair #hairstyleinspo #shorthairstyles #wavyhair #howtostyleshorthair

♬ Right where you left me – (Taylor’s version)

Short, wavy hair has been going viral on social media lately, with hundreds of people showing how they style it. This style is a step up from the usual. The two-braid style makes it easy to style your hair quickly in the morning before school.

Finger Wave Pixie Cut
@jastanae_

The secret is.. i’m 1% hair, 99% gel 🤭 #shortnaturalhair #twa #shorthairstyles #pixiecut

♬ Neo Soul, Cafe, Adult-like fashionable songs(1372096) – Jasper Lab

Here’s a quick and easy style for all the pixie-cut girlies! Grab your best styling gel and fine-tooth rat tail comb, and try out this finger-wave pixie cut style. P.S. Unfortunately, this tutorial doesn’t come with the color!

Twist bang ponytail
@hair_stylespalace

Simple Natural Hairstyle for short hair by @Big vee✨ . . #fypシ #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #hair_stylespalace #hairstyles #hair #ladies #trendinghairvideo #hairtutorial #naturalhair #naturalhairtutorial #easyhairstyle #cutehairstyles #hairstylesforshorthair #shorthair

♬ original sound – 1hairstylespalace

Here’s a simple, natural hairstyle for short hair that is super pretty. The trick is adding your styling gel and using a black shoelace instead of a rubber band. The shoelace helps bring all your hair together while keeping all strands intact to make the perfect puffy ponytail. 

There are so many more styles to choose from for a back-to-school look, and this list just scratches the surface. Be sure to pick one that makes you feel great ahead of a new school year.

Diamond Moore is a Style contributor for the Her Campus national team. She writes articles about beauty, style, and decor. Beyond contributing for Her campus, Diamond is also a Newsbreak contributor, where she has her own page that keeps readers updated on the latest news regarding celebrity and pop culture. She recently earned her Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication from Saint Xavier University in May 2023. Diamond's favorite hobbies include watching Netflix documentaries, creating video and audio productions, and doing freelance photography. She is a big Marvel geek, and hopes to one day become a successful movie producer or creative director and have her own media company.