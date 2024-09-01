These 12 Cute Hairstyles For School Will Have You Feeling Unstoppable

Back-to-school season has started, and college students everywhere are getting all their errands done before the first day. There’s finding a wardrobe, getting supplies for class, and, most importantly, finding some new cute hairstyles for school. For many people, finding the right style for their hair comes naturally. For others, it doesn’t come so quickly, and finding new ways to style your hair can be frustrating and time-consuming.
Social media has introduced us to many things, and fortunately, one of those valuable things is new hairstyles for school. There are thousands of creators all over the world on social media who showcase their hairstyling skills. Some are done by professionals, and others are done by everyday people who love their look and want to share it with the world. Thankfully, you can find both types on apps like TikTok, where people share thousands of hairstyles for school, with all textures and lengths in mind. Here are 12 easy, unique hairstyles to try for your back-to-school look!
- Gypsy Boho Braids
Boho braids have been trending across social media for the past few months. They’re the perfect hairstyle for anyone who wants to look cute while protecting their natural hair.
- Slick-back 4c hair
This slick-back hair tutorial is the right choice for those with 4C hair looking for a simple style. You can create this style for the back-to-school season with just a few strokes of your best styling brush and holding gel.
- Cool Girl Curly Hair
Do you have a mixture of curly and wavy hair? Then this is the right look for you! This quick yet effective style is a great way to style and protect your hair without using too many products. The high ponytail gives you room to do everyday tasks without a lot of hair on your face.
- Half-up, half-down ponytail
This style is perfect for girls who prefer to keep their hair straight. The semi-high ponytail parted down the middle is a new way to style straight hair. The curls at the end of the ponytail add a unique touch to the overall style.
- Mini ponytails
These six mini ponytails add some extra detailing if you prefer to keep your hair in a simple, straight, and all-down style. Just take some rubber bands and part the top of your hair into six parts, add the rubber bands, and you’ve got a brand-new easy hairdo!
- Combo ponytail
This is another creative and simple way to style your straight hair. This ponytail combo adds more volume to your ponytail and enhances the rest of the style.
- High curled ponytail
The high-curled ponytail is a great way for naturally curly hair girls to wear and embrace their curls. This simple process could be your signature back-to-school style to keep your hair ready for multiple occasions.
- Curly Combo Ponytail
Think the usual half-up, half-down combo, but with curly hair! This curly ponytail combo is the way to style curly hair in a few simple steps. You only need a brush and styling gel — let your hands do the rest. This is an easy and effective hairdo for school.
- Curly Combo pigtails
If you have 4C curly hair and are looking for a new, fun way to style it, use this pigtail combo as your next inspiration. This style of pigtails works perfectly for all ages, all while still ensuring your curls stay defined.
- 2-braid wavy hairstyle
Short, wavy hair has been going viral on social media lately, with hundreds of people showing how they style it. This style is a step up from the usual. The two-braid style makes it easy to style your hair quickly in the morning before school.
- Finger Wave Pixie Cut
Here’s a quick and easy style for all the pixie-cut girlies! Grab your best styling gel and fine-tooth rat tail comb, and try out this finger-wave pixie cut style. P.S. Unfortunately, this tutorial doesn’t come with the color!
- Twist bang ponytail
Here’s a simple, natural hairstyle for short hair that is super pretty. The trick is adding your styling gel and using a black shoelace instead of a rubber band. The shoelace helps bring all your hair together while keeping all strands intact to make the perfect puffy ponytail.
There are so many more styles to choose from for a back-to-school look, and this list just scratches the surface. Be sure to pick one that makes you feel great ahead of a new school year.