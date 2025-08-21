The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The fall semester is upon us, and that means it’s time to head back to campus. If you’re looking to spruce up your dorm room this year with some trendy decor, you’ve come to the right place. Her Campus surveyed dozens of Gen Zers in our 2025 Back To College survey, and the results were brilliant. Lighting pun aside, respondents noted that lamps and ambient lighting were a big yes in personalizing dorm rooms this year. Bonus points if the lighting is warm and dimmable. Luckily for you, we have compiled a list of trendy lighting must-haves that are sure to brighten up your space.

Once upon a time, the dorm room was four walls of expressionless plaster and cold fluorescent lighting. I honestly couldn’t live with myself if I let you have that same dreadful fate — especially once the sun starts to set before 6 p.m. and seasonal affective disorder sets in, or when you’re cramming for an exam you accidentally procrastinated for. Either way, you need the perfect dorm lighting to help you focus and express your sense of style all at the same time.

Everyone loves an icon.

Sometimes, you need your decor to scream, “I love this one specific thing so much I got it as a desk lamp.” For me, it’s always going to be pops of red, like a cherry. Below are a few (icon)ic lighting options that will spice up your space.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Mini Cherry Table Lamp ($69) The cherry red trend should never go away! It adds the perfect pop of interest to any space, and is a personal favorite of mine. See On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Olive Table Lamp ($99) Olive it! Seriously, why wouldn’t you? If you’re over 21, you can pair it with a dirty martini and add a picture of it to your Instagram Story. See On Urban Outfitters

Sometimes us maximalists need to express ourselves.

A fun, frilly lamp can be the perfect way to do that when you’re working with limited space and want to be considerate of your roommate’s personal style.

House Of Hampton House Of Hampton Vintage Table Flower Lamp ($80) You cannot go wrong with a vintage stained glass lamp that reminds you of the study abroad trip you’re planning for the following semester. See On Wayfair

Checking in with the Minimalists.

Sometimes, you need lighting to subtly elevate your space without screaming for attention. I can help with that. These lighting options curate a polished and luxurious aesthetic without cluttering up your space, or clashing with your all-white duvet cover.

In our personal spaces, solid lighting can mean the difference between drab and dazzling. Whether you’re back-to-school shopping or already on campus, take the chance to try to keep your dorm room uniquely you. Let there be light!