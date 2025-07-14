The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As someone who’s lived on campus for three years, I’m already mentally decorating my dorm room for the upcoming semester: the posters I’m going to put on my walls, where I’m going to put all my trinkets from this summer’s trips — the works. Pinterest has been my go-to for finding inspiration, as well as discovering new ways I can experiment with my space. But one of the dorm room decor trends I spotted gaining traction happens to be something that’s been popular in the fashion world since the “mob wife aesthetic” became all the rage: animal print decor. In fact, in a 2025 Her Campus back-to-college survey of dozens of Gen Zers, multiple respondents said it’s one of the trending decor trends this upcoming school year.

These animal prints may be an acquired taste for some, but it’s definitely ideal for people who gravitate towards bolder styles and cheeky sensuality. This upcoming fall semester is the perfect opportunity to lean into this popular fall trend, even if it means decorating your space with it as opposed to wearing it.

From tortoiseshell accents to feline-inspired throw pillows, there’s something here for everyone. So whether you’re a newly admitted freshie looking to make a statement this fall or a seasoned veteran vying for something a little wild, here are 12 animal print decor items you need to add to your cart ASAP!

Kitsch Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Leopard ($19) Not only is this pillowcase on trend for fall, but it’s also ideal for taming frizz and preventing hair breakage. I actually own the white version of this pillowcase, and I can confirm I’m a huge fan of the way this silk pillowcase doesn’t create facial creases and stays cool throughout the night. See On Kitsch

West Elm West Elm Tortoise Glass Candles ($32) Candles are one of the best ways to make a space cozier and more inviting. With notes of jasmine, tonka, and sandalwood, these tortoiseshell-inspired jars are the perfect table accent (as long as you live somewhere that allows open flames, of course). See On West Elm

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Big Bow Printed Throw Pillow ($49) This is the throw pillow. With its oversized bow shape and bold leopard print, this fun accent will definitely have your roommates asking for store details. See On Urban Outfitters

MACEVIA MACEVIA Leopard Rug Cheetah Print ($20) Another way you can cozy up your space? Rugs. They add much-needed warmth during those cooler months and give a nice homey vibe to any room. This one does all that and makes a statement. See On Amazon

Ashland Ashland Vintage Leopard Print Wall Decor ($8) Wall art is a must in any dorm, and this option is the one to beat. If you’re going for a more safari vibe for your space, this is the piece for you. See On Michaels

Threshold Threshold Leopard Print Makeup Organizer ($20) This makeup organizer is as useful as it is chic. Featuring multiple compartments that are perfect for makeup brushes and other products, this feline-inspired organizer will add an on-trend appeal to your vanity. See On Target

ZARA Home ZARA HOME Leopard Velour Bath Sheet ($56) Who said towels had to be boring? This velour leopard-print bath sheet will make a lovely addition to your bathroom setup, and add some fun to any self-care routine. See On Zara Home

Juicy Couture Juicy Couture Velvet Cheetah Decorative Pillow ($55) Coming from the Juicy Couture, this decorative pillow is the perfect Y2K staple for your bedroom. Made of velvet that’s soft to the touch and featuring gold-tone metallic piping, it’s sure to earn you all the compliments. See On Macy’s

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Dolores Leopard Core Duvet Cover Set ($59) This certainly isn’t your average bedding. This duvet features an allover leopard print and comes with matching pillowcases. I personally recommend grabbing the Full/Queen size so you have extra fabric to cover up any belongings you’re hiding under your bed, maintaining that clean look within your space. See On Urban Outfitters