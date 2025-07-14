Where To Shop The Cutest (& Comfiest) Bedding For Your Dorm Room

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Campus move-in is right around the corner, and with it comes all the potential stress, excitement, and memories of setting up a dorm room or apartment. From finding the perfect decor to staying on a budget, move-in is definitely a challenge. At the same time, though, it’s also a great way to set your intentions for the new semester, brightening up old spaces and adding new pieces to your collection of wall decor. One of the most important aspects of move-in is making sure that you’ll be happy, healthy, and comfortable in your new space. And that starts with your bedding.

Whether you’re on an uncomfortable twin XL mattress (please, buy a mattress topper!) or a bed in your first apartment, bedding can make a huge difference for whether you’re cramped or cozy all semester long. Bedding can also make a statement: match with your roomie for a cohesive look, or surround yourself with calming colors or your favorite patterns to bring a bit of home with you to your new room. Whatever you do, this move-in season, it’s important to have quality sheets, comforters, and pillows you love. Here are some of the trendiest bedding brands to shop this back-to-college season.

DormCo DormCo DormCo is all about college move-in, with decor specifically suited for dorm furniture and beds. Some of their bedding also comes in sets, complete with mattress toppers, sheets, and pillow cases. See On DormCo

Urban Habitat Target Target is an incoming college student’s best friend. On the Target website, the store has a page dedicated entirely to dorm and college bedding. Take your pick from a ton of unique and bright patterns — perfect to mix and match, too. See On Target

IKEA Ikea Is it really a dorm bedding list if you don’t mention IKEA? The beloved brand is a great staple, with cute and simple patterns and bedding sets for no-stress move-ins. Plus, IKEA is super budget-friendly. See On IKEA

PB Teen x LoveShackFancy Pottery Barn Teen Pottery Barn Teen is another brand with a focus on dorm bedding, plus it’s a one-stop shop for all your move-in needs. Pottery Barn Teen is especially good for more preppy aesthetics, with a gorgeous collaboration with LoveShackFancy that includes lots of floral and lace options. See On Pottery Barn Teen

Brooklinen Brooklinen A staple in the world of bedding, Brooklinen has high-quality products you’ll love throughout all four years of college — and probably even post-grad. Experiment with different materials from cotton to satin. You’ll love what you find. See On Brooklinen

Parachute Parachute Another great option for high-quality dorm essentials, Parachute will have you covered with whatever you need, whether it’s a sheet set or quilt. With many earth tones and cotton blends, this brand is great to create a more calming vibe in your dorm or bedroom. See On Parachute

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters I know, you may associate Urban Outfitters with only clothes, but the brand actually has a wide (and very cute) selection of bedding perfect for college dorms, which you can find on their On Campus page. Lean in to the coquette aesthetic with bow-printed sheets or try out a puffy throw blanket. Trust me, you’ll love it. See On Urban Outfitters

Boll & Branch Boll & Branch If you’re just looking for the basics this move-in season, Boll & Branch has you covered. With simple and easy bedding sets as well as gorgeous patterns, the brand is a go-to for any stressed incoming freshmen. See On Boll & Branch

Rifle Paper Co. The Company Store The Company Store is known for its high-quality bedding, and it’s sure to have you sleeping through the night. With a bunch of styles and patterns, this brand has something for everyone. See On The Company Store

Caro Home Caro Home Caro Home is a woman-owned business with a focus on comfort and utility. That focus certainly comes through in their cute bedding, and amazing room starter set. The set is complete with a comforter, fitted sheets, and even a laundry bag. See On Caro Home

Bare Home Bare Home Bare Home has everything you could possibly need for your dorm bedding. Plus, with a wide variety in materials — from satin to linen — and special bed sets like their bed-in-a-bag, you’ll be loving your new bedding. See On Bare Home