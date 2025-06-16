The Fashion Girlies Of Her Conference 2025 Share Their Top Summer Trends

Her Conference 2025 kicked off the start of a productive-girl summer, with sessions and activations that enabled attendees to network, learn from industry professionals, and participate in immersive activities hosted by brands like Adobe, Dove, Honeypot and Parlux. There was so much to do and so many inspirational voices to listen to, such as keynote speakers Sophie Nélisse and Sherri Cola, as well as panelists like Laurise McMillian, Alana Meraz, and Livia Caligor.

But it wasn’t just the big names that had me excited. The empowering annual event — held this year in New York City on June 14th — brought together hundreds of Her Campus Media community members, each of whom brought something exciting to the table. Namely, I couldn’t help but notice that every single attendee’s outfit game was on point; each person showed off their own style with personality and flair, and I just could not get enough of it. So, knowing I was surrounded by such fashion experts, I asked a few of my fellow Her Conference attendees what their go-to summer pieces were — you know, to round out my productive-girl summer vibes. This is what they said:

Kitten Heels

As much as high heels can pull a look together, there are days when comfort calls — especially on those busy summer days — and we can happily answer with a little kitten heel.

Nyah Davis Nyah Davis

Bag Charms

You can’t go wrong with accessorizing your own bag, and this summer, you can give each of your bags personality with some added charms. Luckily, there are many to choose from — some top bag charms that are trending right now include Coach’s New York Cluster charm, Labubus, and teddy bear charms.

Platform Sandals

These open-toe shoes are always a cute and comfortable way to style your outfit, whether it’s a dress or a cute top with jeans.

Gold Accessories

There’s something about gold jewelry that just adds a finishing touch to a great outfit. You can style your jewelry by customizing it, adding layers, and even mixing it with silver. Your choice!

Nyah Davis Nyah Davis

Braided Hairstyles

This one’s my favorite because I, too, love using my hair as an accessory. You can style it to fit your mood, personality, and outfit!

Pastels

These bright, cheery hues are perfect for summer. You can color-coordinate or mix-and-match most pastel colors to give your fit a vibrant and versatile look.

Nyah Davis Nyah Davis

Diamonds

Truly, a girl’s best friend. Need I say more?

Anything That Keeps You Cool

This is honestly a must for the summer heat — not only for fashion reasons, but also for your health!

​​From bold accessories to breezy fits, these summer staples are serving looks and comfort. Her Conference brought the inspo… now it’s your turn to bring the slay.