Everything You Need To Know About Her Conference 2025

Her Campus is kicking summer off right with the 11th annual Her Conference in New York City on June 14. This empowering event will give Gen Zers the opportunity to expand their networks, engage with brands, and learn from industry experts through inspiring conversations and immersive experiences. Believe me: You won’t want to miss this chance to connect and celebrate with your entire Her Campus community.

We are so excited to welcome you and our amazing sponsors to a day full of meaningful programming sessions and activities. Look forward to enjoying activations from brands like Dove, Adobe, Parlux, and Honey Pot, allowing you to engage with curated immersive spaces, thrilling products, and exclusive merch. Plus, you’ll have the chance to attend sessions sponsored by CEW and Adobe.

Keep reading for more details on what to expect from this inspiring event!

What Will My Day Look Like At Her Conference 2025?

At Her Conference 2025, you can expect to enjoy a ton of exciting events, activities, and sessions curated to our community. Our panels will cover topics like content creation, entrepreneurship, and women’s sports. When you’re not at one of these sessions, make sure to take advantage of every moment with immersive activities set up throughout the venue. The Dove Bar Arcade is the perfect place to level up your shower routine by playing fun games for the chance to win products and exclusive merch. Don’t forget to step into Parlux’s larger-than-life floral dreamscape to discover a Vince Camuto fragrance that fits your vibe. (Time to tap into next semester’s signature scent combo!) Want to freshen up that resume you’re sending out for potential internships next semester? Check out our Adobe activation, where you can learn more about their tools that’ll help you design your future. Need a break from all the magic? Honey Pot’s Serenity Sanctuary is your spot to chill and zen out between panels. Make sure to stick around until the end of the day, where you’ll have the opportunity to win some next-level giveaways, too.

Winners of the InfluenceHer Collective Awards will also be honored during Her Conference 2025 for their work across a number of categories like lifestyle, food, beauty, and style. This award ceremony points the spotlight on these influencers for their content creation, impact, and the communities they’ve created along the way. Come join us as we celebrate our winners and all of the work that goes into making their platforms uniquely their own.

Who Will Be Speaking At Her Conference 2025?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In addition to all the great conversations and new connections you’ll create, Her Conference 2025 has a collection of guest speakers set to have you nothing short of wowed. This year, we’re thrilled to announce that Sophie Nélisse will be joining us as a keynote speaker. Starring as Teen Shauna in Showtime’s acclaimed series Yellowjackets, you may also know her as Liesel Meminger in the film adaptation of bestselling novel The Book Thief.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

We’re also happy to announce comedian, actress, and writer Sherry Cola as our second keynote speaker of the day. You may know her as Alice Kwan, the queen of one-liners, in The Fosters spinoff series, Good Trouble. She also stars in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This as Ashley, once again showing off her comedy talent to new audiences.

Joining our keynotes, Sophie and Sherry, are an incredible lineup of experts, professionals, and creatives serving as session speakers and moderators:

Adriene Bueno, Sports Creator & Co-Founder of Arena

Alana Meraz, Manager at Media Partner Promotions, NWSL & Founder, Latinx in Sports

Alli Webb, Entrepreneur, Founder & Best-Selling Author

Andrea Nagel, Chief Content Officer of CEW

Elise Swopes, Sr. Evangelist & Community Advocate at Adobe

Erin Potempa-Wall, Co-founder & CEO of Beachwaver Co.

Keemia Abbaszadeh, Senior Operations Associate at Born This Way Foundation

Laurise McMillian, Social Creative Lead at Meta

Olabisi Famakinwa, Senior Manager – Integrated Brand Marketing & Communications at Danessa Myricks Beauty

Olivia Hancock, Senior Beauty Editor at Byrdie

Paige Bright, Director of Marketing at Gotham Football Club

Shaina Wiel, Founder & CEO of Minorities in Sports Business

Speakers will continue to be added to our lineup, and all of those listed above are subject to change.

These speakers will be featured in some amazing sessions we have planned. In our Becoming A Beauty Icon panel presented by CEW, pros in the beauty space will share advice for finding your niche in the industry, give tips on networking, and more. In our Gamechangers: Leadership & Legacy in Women’s Sports panel, we’ll hear from female sports leaders in partnership with our newest community, HC Athletic Club. And after publishing an interactive page highlighting our latest Gen Z mental health data back in May, we’re partnering with Born This Way Foundation on an interactive session at Her Conference called Just Checking In. The workshop brings our mental health data to life through writing, reflection, and connection. You won’t want to miss any of it.

Where Is Her Conference 2025 Taking Place?

With an iconic event like this, we needed the perfect venue to match, and we’ve found just that. Her Conference 2025 will take place in the heart of Midtown at 641 W 42nd St. in New York City. With photo opportunities at every turn, Lavan Midtown is a sleek, modern, and luxury space designed exclusively for vibrant social events, private concerts, fashion shows — and now, Her Conference 2025.

How Do I Attend Her Conference 2025?

We can’t wait to see you and celebrate 11 years of Her Conference and 16 years of Her Campus, so make sure to grab your ticket ASAP! Buy your ticket here for an unforgettable day with Her Campus. Your ticket will include:

Entry to the event

All day speakers, panels, and programming sessions

Access to exclusive brand activities

Delicious snacks and refreshments

A goodie bag stacked with your favorite brands

Any more questions? Reach out to events@hercampus.com! We can’t wait to see you there!